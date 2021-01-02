Pistons 96, Celtics 93
DETROIT — Jeremi Grant scored 24 points and Derrick Rose added 17 as the Detroit Pistons won their first game of the season, beating the Boston Celtics 96-93.
Rookie Saddiq Bey added 17 points for the Pistons, who had lost four straight to start the season.
Jayson Tatum had 28 points for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown scored 25, but missed a tying 3-pointer in the final seconds.
The Pistons led by as many as 21 points in the first half and had a 55-40 advantage going into the third quarter, but the Celtics’ defense got them back into the game.
Grizzlies 108, Hornets 93
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dillon Brooks scored 21 points and the undermanned Memphis Grizzlies beat the Charlotte Hornets 108-93 on Friday night.
Memphis, which had seven players ruled out for various health reasons and dressed just nine, closed out a three-game road trip 2-1.
Kyle Anderson finished with 18 points and a career-best 11 rebounds, and Brandon Clarke 15 scored for Memphis.
Mavericks 93, Heat 83
DALLAS — Luka Doncic had season highs of 27 points and 14 rebounds for his first double-double of the season to lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Miami Heat 93-83 on Friday night.
Tim Hardaway Jr. added 18 points as the Mavericks rebounded from a 118-99 loss at home to Charlotte on Wednesday during which they trailed by 30 points in the second half.
Bam Adebayo scored 19 points and Avery Bradley 15 for Miami.
Hawks 114, Nets 96
NEW YORK — De’Andre Hunter scored 23 points help the Atlanta Hawks to a 114-96 win over the Brooklyn Nets.
Trae Young scored 21 points and John Collins had 20 for Atlanta, which had six players score in double figures and improved to 4-1. Atlanta split a back-to-back set with Brooklyn at Barclays Center.
Bucks 126, Bulls 96
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists and Milwaukee used torrid 3-point shooting to blast short-handed Chicago.
Milwaukee shot 22 of 45 from 3-point range, and Antetokounmpo was two assists from a second straight triple-double. The reigning two-time MVP had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists Wednesday in a 119-108 loss at Miami.
The Bucks have beaten the Bulls 11 straight times, the second-longest winning streak by either team in the history of this series.
Chicago played its second straight game without forwards Lauri Markkanen and Chandler Hutchison as well as guards Ryan Arcidiacono and Tomas Satoransky as part of the NBA’s health and safety protocols related to COVID-19. Markkanen is the Bulls’ second-leading scorer (17.3) and top rebounder (6.8).
Wizards 130, Timberwolves 109
MINNEAPOLIS — Bradley Beal had 31 points and seven assists and Washington beat Minnesota without Russell Westbrook for its first victory in six games this season.
Westbrook sat out for rest on the second game of a back-to-back,, but the Wizards (1-5) didn’t look like the same team that lost the night before at home to Chicago.
Thomas Bryant added 18 points and seven rebounds for Washington.
Malik Beasley scored 21 points for Minnesota. The Timberwolves who have lost three in a row with star center Karl-Anthony Towns missing all three games because of a dislocated left wrist.
Suns 106, Nuggets 103
DENVER — Chris Paul hit a clutch jumper with 7.3 seconds remaining after a successful coach’s challenge on the other end and Phoenix beat Denver to improve to 5-1 for the first time since 2009-10.
With Phoenix leading 102-100 with around 30 seconds remaining, Mikal Bridges was called for a foul that would’ve sent Gary Harris to the line. But Suns coach Monty Williams successfully challenged the play, with replays showing Bridges slid underneath Harris with no contact.
Phoenix won the jump ball and Paul hit a jumper to send the Suns to the victory after blowing a 16-point lead. Jamal Murray’s shot at the buzzer rimmed out.
Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Devin Booker added 22, and Paul 21 for Phoenix, which won the night before in Utah. The red-hot Suns have won 13 of their last 14 dating to their perfect stint inside the NBA bubble.
Murray returned from a bruised right elbow and found his range early, scoring 14 of his 31 points in the first quarter. Denver fell to 1-4.
Trail Blazers 123, Warriors 98
SAN FRANCISCO — Damian Lillard joined Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler as the only Portland players to score 15,000 points for the franchise, finishing with 34 as the Trail Blazers spoiled Golden State’s home opener.
CJ McCollum added 28 points for Portland, knocking down 4 of 5 3-pointers early as the Trail Blazers hit 10 of 15 from long range to start the game.
Stephen Curry had 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins scored 15 and Kelly Oubre Jr. contributed 10 points in his first home game with the team.
