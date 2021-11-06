Nets 96, Pistons 90
DETROIT — Kevin Durant had 29 points and 10 rebounds, James Harden added a triple-double and Brooklyn beat Detroit for its fourth straight victory.
Durant shook off a poor shooting night by hitting three straight Brooklyn baskets down the stretch. He became the first player in Nets history to score at least 20 points in the first nine games of a season, despite finishing 12 of 27 from the field.
LaMarcus Aldridge added 16 points for Brooklyn, while Harden had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Harden also had nine turnovers and finished 0 for 5 from inside the arc.
Wizards 115, Grizzlies 87
WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 17 points in Washington’s victory over Memphis.
Montrezl Harrell had 18 points and eight rebounds for Washington. The Wizards improved to 6-3. They 60-47 at halftime and went on a 23-6 run during the third quarter to break it open.
Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 13 points, and Ja Morant added 11. The Grizzlies dropped to 5-4. They shot 35% from the field.
Spurs 102, Magic 89
ORLANDO, Fla. — Dejounte Murray had 20 points and 11 rebounds to help San Antonio beat Orlando.
Keldon Johnson added 20 points and nine rebounds to help San Antonio improve to 3-6. Derrick White and Devin Vassell each scored 12 points. Murray also had seven assists.
Cavaliers 102, Raptors 101
TORONTO — Darius Garland made a pair of free throws with 4.8 seconds remaining, and Cleveland rallied to end Toronto’s winning streak at five games.
Garland scored 21 points, Evan Mobley added 18, and Jarrett Allen had 16 points and 15 rebounds. OG Anunoby scored 23 points for Toronto.
Knicks 113, Bucks 98
MILWAUKEE — Julius Randle had 32 points and 12 rebounds and the New York Knicks overcame an early 21-point deficit and beat the Milwaukee Bucks 113-98 on Friday night.
Derrick Rose had 23 points off the bench, and RJ Barrett added 20 to help the Knicks stun the defending NBA champions on their home court.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points for Milwaukee, and Grayson Allen had a season-high 22.
Milwaukee made four 3-pointers out of the gate and made eight long-range shots overall to take a 38-17 advantage after one quarter. New York was 3 of 16 from 3-point range in the first quarter.
Kings 140, Hornets 110
SACRAMENTO — Richaun Holmes had 23 points and a career-best 20 rebounds and Sacramento made 22 3-pointers to roll past Charlotte.
Buddy Hield made eight 3s and had 26 points, and De’Aaron Fox added 21 points and nine assists for the Kings. Gordon Heyward scored 25 points for Charlotte. LaMelo Ball had 24 points and 13 assists.
Trail Blazers 110, Pacers 106
PORTLAND, Ore. — CJ McCollum scored 27 points, making five 3-pointers, and Portland beat Indiana to snap a three-game losing streak.
Norman Powell added 25 points. Damian Lillard had four points on 20-of-13 shooting. He also had 11 assists.
Warriors 126, Pelicans 85
SAN FRANCISCO — Jordan Poole scored 26 points, Stephen Curry had 19 and Golden State routed New Orleans to improve to 7-1. Gary Payton II added 17 points, and the Warriors broke it open with a 34-point third quarter. They’re off to their best start since opening 10-1 in 2018-19.
