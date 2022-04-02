Raptors 102, Magic 89
ORLANDO, Fla. — Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes scored 19 points apiece, Pascal Siakam added 16 points and 11 rebounds and Toronto beat Orlando for its fifth straight win.
Wizards 135, Mavericks 103
WASHINGTON — Kristaps Porzingis had 24 points and nine rebounds in his first game against his former team, helping Washington defeat Dallas.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 35 points and Rui Hachimura added 21 for Washington, which won for the fourth time in five games despite being eliminated from playoff contention a day earlier.
Celtics 128, Pacers 123
BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored 32 points and Jayson Tatum had 31 to help Boston stop a rare late-season stumble and beat Indiana.
The Pacers lost their sixth straight game despite getting 30 points from Tyrese Haliburton before he fouled out early in the fourth quarter with Indiana trailing 103-101. The Pacers kept it close, down 124-120 when Al Horford found Tatum coming down the lane for a dunk that all but sealed Boston’s win.
Kings 122, Rockets 117
HOUSTON — Harrison Barnes scored 25 points, and Sacramento beat Houston for the second time in three days.
Grizzlies 122, Suns 114
MEMPHIS — Dillon Brooks scored 30 points and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Phoenix Suns 122-114 on Friday night in a matchup of the NBA’s top two teams, extending their winning streak to seven.
Brooks converted a three-point play with 32 seconds left for an eight-point lead and the short-handed Grizzlies held on to snap the Suns’ nine-game winning streak.
Devin Booker led the Suns with 41 points, while Mikal Bridges added 18. Cameron Payne finished with 11 for Phoenix.
Pistons 110, Thunder 101
OKLAHOMA CITY — Killian Hayes scored a career-high 26 points and Frank Jackson also had 26 to lead Detroit over Oklahoma City in a matchup of teams near the bottom of the NBA standings.
Spurs 130, Trail Blazers 111
SAN ANTONIO — Devin Vassell had 22 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and San Antonio maintained its hold on 10th place in the Western Conference by defeating Portland.
Dejounte Murray, San Antonio’s All-Star point guard, was a late scratch due to a non-COVID-19 upper respiratory illness.
Timberwolves 136, Nuggets 130
DENVER — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 32 points and Minnesota overcame Nikola Jokic’s 38-point, 19-rebound performance in a win over Denver.
D’Angelo Russell added 24 points and Anthony Edwards scored half of his 18 points on a trio of clutch 3-pointers in the closing minutes to help the Wolves fend off Denver’s comeback.
