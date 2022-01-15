76ers 111, Celtics 99
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 25 points and 13 rebounds and Philadelphia used a 28-2 first-quarter run to rout Boston.
Embiid finished five points shy of setting a franchise record with 30 or more points in nine straight games. He remains tied with Allen Iverson and Wilt Chamberlain for the club mark with eight in a row.
Magic 116, Hornets 109
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Moritz Wagner scored a season-high 26 points, younger brother Franz added 19 points and seven assists and Orlando beat Charlotte to snap a 10-game losing streak.
Gary Harris added 18 points to help the NBA-worst Magic improve to 8-35.
LaMelo Ball had 23 points and eight assists for the Hornets.
Suns 112, Pacers 94
INDIANAPOLIS — Devin Booker scored 35 points, Deandre Ayton had 27 points and 12 rebounds and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns beat the Indiana Pacers 112-94 on Friday night.
Chris Paul added 12 points and nine assist for Phoenix, and Cam Payne had 11 points and five assists. The Suns finished the first half of the season 32-9, their second-best record in franchise history through the first 41 games.
Pistons 103, Raptors 87
DETROIT — Trey Lyles scored 21 points, Cade Cunningham and Hamidou Diallo each added 18 and Detroit beat Toronto.
The Pistons are 5-3 in 2022 after finishing 2021 with 18 losses in their last 19 games.
Warriors 139, Bulls 96
CHICAGO — Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points, Stephen Curry added 19 and the Golden State rolled past Chicago for its most-lopsided victory of the season.
Rookie Jonathan Kuminga finished with 25 points, and Jordan Poole had 22. The Warriors broke out of their rut in a huge way, pulling away early after dropping four of five. It was just the sort of breather they needed coming off a lopsided loss at defending champion Milwaukee the previous night.
The Bulls lost star Zach LaVine to a left knee injury in the opening minutes. They got booed off the court trailing 78-47 at halftime and wound up with their worst loss this season. Nikola Vucevic had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Chicago. The Bulls lost for the third time in four games after winning nine straight.
Heat 124, Hawks 118
MIAMI — Tyler Herro scored 24 points, Jimmy Butler returned from a three-game absence with a sprained ankle to add 23 and Miami rallied to beat Atlanta.
Omer Yurtseven had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and P.J. Tucker also had 17 points to help Miami move within a game of Chicago for first place in the Eastern Conference. The Heat have won seven in a row at home.
Trae Young had 24 points for Atlanta, which rallied from 17 down early and led by 10 in the second half before letting it get away.
Cavaliers 114, Spurs 109
SAN ANTONIO — Darius Garland scored 28 points and Cleveland handed San Antonio its fifth straight.
Jarrett Allen added with 17 points and 16 rebounds to help Cleveland win its third straight and fourth in five games.
Dejounte Murray had 30 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists for San Antonio.
Mavericks 112, Grizzlies 85
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Luke Doncic had a triple-double with 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists and the Dallas Mavericks used a second-half rally to rout Memphis 112-85 on Friday night, ending the Grizzlies’ winning streak at 11 games.
Doncic had 18 points in the second half, connecting on 8 of 10 shots. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 16 points, and Jalen Brunson and Marquese Chriss had 15 points each, with Brunson adding nine assists.
Ja Morant led Memphis with 19 points and eight assists, Desmond Bane had 16 points, and Kyle Anderson added 12. The Grizzlies lost for the first time since Dec. 23.
While Memphis was on a franchise-best winning streak, the Mavericks were playing well. Before losing 108-85 at New York on Wednesday night, Dallas had clicked off six straight victories.
Kings 126, Rockets 114
SACRAMENTO — Marvin Bagley III had season highs of 26 points and 13 rebounds to help Sacramento beat Houston in the opener of a two-game set.
De’Aaron Fox added 27 points and eight assists, Buddy Hield scored 19 points and Harrison Barnes had 16 points and nine rebounds.
