Bulls 123, Magic 88
ORLANDO, Fla. — DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points, Zach LaVine added 21 and Chicago beat Orlando.
Chicago center Nikola Vucevic, playing in Orlando for the first time after nine seasons with the Magic, added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Coby White came off the bench with 20 points on 9-for-11 shooting.
Hornets 133, T’wolves 115
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly Oubre Jr. matched a career high with seven 3-pointers and had 27 points off the bench, helping surging Charlotte snap Minnesota’s five-game winning streak.
Suns 118, Knicks 97
NEW YORK — Devin Booker scored 32 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the New York Knicks 118-97 on Friday night for their 15th straight victory, matching the second-longest winning streak in franchise history.
Phoenix also won 15 straight during the 2006-07 season. The Suns won a franchise-best 17 in a row later that season.
Hawks 132, Grizzlies 100
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Trae Young had 31 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta past Memphis in a game where the Grizzlies who lost point guard Ja Morant to a left knee injury.
Morant left the first quarter with what the team announced as a left knee injury and did not return. He had missed his only shot and converted a pair of free throws.
Pacers 114, Raptors 97
INDIANAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 18 rebounds and Indiana beat short-handed Toronto.
Wizards 101, Thunder 99
OKLAHOMA CITY — Kantavious Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 20 points, Bradley Beal also had 20 and Washington topped Oklahoma City.
The Wizards trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half before rebounding to snap a two-game skid.
Spurs 96, Celtics 88
SAN ANTONIO — Dejounte Murray had 29 points and 11 rebounds and San Antonio rallied to beat Boston after blowing a 24-point lead.
Murray had eight points in final 2:58 to help snap a six-game skid. Keldon Johnson and Derrick White added 17 points each.
Bucks 120, Nuggets 109
DENVER — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 13 rebounds, Pat Connaughton added 20 points off the bench and Milwaukee beat depleted for its sixth straight victory.
Pelicans 98, Jazz 97
SALT LAKE CITY — Devonte’ Graham made a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds to lift New Orleans past Utah in the opener of a two-night, two-game set.
Brandon Ingram had 21 points and six rebounds for the Pelicans.
Warriors 118, Trail Blazers 103
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry had 32 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, Andrew Wiggins scored 25 points and Golden State beat Portland for its sixth straight victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.