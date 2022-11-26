Bucks 117, Cavaliers 102
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and the Milwaukee Bucks used a 23-2 run in the first eight-plus minutes of the third quarter to rally past the Cleveland.
The Bucks came back from a 16-point deficit and snapped Cleveland’s four-game win streak by outscoring the Cavaliers 35-10 in the third period.
Warriors 129, Jazz 118
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry scored 33 points to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures.
Andrew Wiggins added 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Hornets 110, Timberwolves 108
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 28 points, and Charlotte stopped Minnesota’s five-game win streak.
76ers 107, Magic 99
ORLANDO, Fla. — Shake Milton had 24 points, a career-high 10 assists and nine rebounds, lifting the short-handed 76ers to the win.
Tobias Harris added 23 points for Philadelphia, and reserve Georges Niang made five 3-pointers on his way to 18 points.
Trail Blazers 132, Knicks 129, OT
NEW YORK — Jerami Grant scored a career-high 44 points, Anfernee Simons had 38 and the Trail Blazers outlasted the Knicks.
Simons’ 3-pointer gave Portland an eight-point lead in the extra period and the Blazers held on when Grant made just enough of his 28 free throws, most by an NBA player this season. He hit 21, going 4 of 6 in OT.
Rockets 128, Hawks 122
HOUSTON — Jalen Green scored 30 points, and Houston rallied for the win.
Kenyon Martin Jr. and rookie Jabari Smith Jr. each had 21 points for the Rockets.
Pacers 128, Nets 117
INDIANAPOLIS — Buddy Hield scored 26 points, sending the balanced Pacers to the win.
Myles Turner added 23 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 21 and Bennedict Mathurin finished with 20 for the Pacers. Haliburton also had 15 assists.
Thunder 123, Bulls 119, OT
OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points for Oklahoma City, including five straight free throws in the final minute of overtime.
Josh Giddey had 10 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists as Oklahoma City stopped a three-game slide. Aleksej Pokusevski scored 15 points.
Grizzlies 132, Pelicans 111
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dillon Brooks scored 25 points and Ja Morant had 23 points and 11 assists, powering Memphis to the win.
Celtics 122, Kings 104
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and the NBA-best Celtics pulled away for the victory.
Jaylen Brown added 25 points and Derrick White had 16 for Boston (15-4), which won for the 11th time in 12 games. Al Horford finished with 13 points, and Tatum had eight rebounds.
Heat 110, Wizards 107
MIAMI — Bam Adebayo scored a season-high 38 points, powering Miami to the victory.
Caleb Martin added 20 points and Tyler Herro had 11 points and 10 assists for the Heat.
Suns 108, Pistons 102
PHOENIX — Suns star Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds, and Devin Booker added 21 points.
The Suns have won three straight games and four of five.
