Hornets 141, Pistons 119
DETROIT — LaMelo Ball had 31 points and 12 assists, Terry Rozier added a triple-double and Charlotte ended a six-game losing streak against Detroit.
Detroit has lost seven in a row and 11 of 12.
Rozier finished with 25 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Miles Bridges had 25 points for the Hornets, who hadn’t won since beating the Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Jan. 28.
Montrezl Harrell had 15 points in his Charlotte debut, one day after being acquired from the Washington Wizards for Vernon Carey Jr., Ish Smith and draft picks.
Cavaliers 120, Pacers 113
INDIANAPOLIS — Caris LeVert scored 22 points in his return to Indiana, and Cleveland’s defense strung together a strong fourth quarter to rally for a win.
The Cavs have won five straight overall and snapped a three-game losing streak that dated to December 2018 at Indianapolis.
Jarrett Allen had 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Cavs, while Kevin Love scored his 7,000th career point since joining Cleveland and finished with 14.
76ers 100, Thunder 87
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 25 points, 19 rebounds and five blocked shots, and the Philadelphia 76ers won as they wait on James Harden, 100-87 over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.
The 76ers gave a tease of Harden’s impending arrival with a flipbook-style video of his career that ended with a shot of The Beard superimposed in a No. 1 jersey. Sixers fans gave the clip a roaring standing ovation.
Harden was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets at Thursday’s trade deadline for 2016 No. 1 pick and three-time All-Star Ben Simmons. Harden has a hamstring injury and is expected to travel to the area this weekend and get evaluated by the team’s medical staff.
Embiid had 11 points and 10 rebounds in the first quarter. Tyrese Maxey scored 24 points and Tobias Harris 17 for the Sixers.
Derrick Favors led the Thunder with 16 points and Lu Dort had 15.
Celtics 108, Nuggets 102
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum had 24 points, Marcus Smart added 22 points, five steals and two crucial free throws, and Boston held on to beat Denver and get its seventh straight victory.
Robert Williams added 15 points and 16 rebounds to help Boston extend its longest winning streak of the season. Derrick White had 15 points, six rebounds and two assists in his debut with Celtics after being acquired from San Antonio in a trade-deadline deal.
Spurs 136, Hawks 121
ATLANTA — Dejounte Murray tied his career highs with 32 points and 15 assists to go with 10 rebounds for his 11th triple-double this season, Keldon Johnson scored 26 points and San Antonio cruised to over Atlanta.
The Spurs shot 24% on 33 3-point attempts in Wednesday’s loss at Cleveland, but they got off to a sizzling start. The were 8 for 9 to take a 43-29 lead at the end of the first quarter. San Antonio tied a season high with 18 3-pointers.
Bulls 134, Timberwolves 122
CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points, Nikola Vucevic added 26 and Chicago used a big fourth quarter to beat Minnesota.
Tied with Milwaukee and Cleveland for second place in the Eastern Conference coming in, the Bulls went on a 15-2 run early in the fourth and outscored the Timberwolves 42-31 in the period.
Jazz 114, Magic 99
SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Utah over Orlando.
Hassan Whiteside added 15 points and a season-high 18 rebounds for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson chipped in 18 points, and Royce O’Neale added 14 and five assists. Udoka Azubuike finished with a career-high 12 points on 6-of-6 shooting in his fifth career start.
Utah won its fifth straight home game for the first time this season.
