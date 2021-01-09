Pistons 110, Suns 105, OT
DETROIT — Jerami Grant had 31 points, 10 rebounds and a crucial assist near the end of regulation, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Phoenix Suns in overtime after rallying from a 23-point deficit.
Hornets 118, Pelicans 110
NEW ORLEANS — Gordon Hayward scored 26 points and Charlotte methodically came back from an 18-point, second-quarter deficit to beat New Orleans.
Thunder 101, Knicks 89
NEW YORK — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, Hamidou Diallo scored a season-high 23 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame an ugly start to beat the New York Knicks.
Celtics 116, Wizards 107
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum had 32 points, Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 13 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics held off Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards for their fourth straight win.
Grizzlies 115, Nets 110
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dillon Brooks scored 24 points and Memphis held on for a victory over the Brooklyn Nets after Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas left midway through the game due to health and safety protocols.
Rockets 132, Magic 90
HOUSTON — Christian Wood scored 22 points and tied a career high with 15 rebounds to lead the Houston Rockets to a rout of the short-handed Orlando Magic.
Jazz 131, Bucks 118
MILWAUKEE — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points and Utah made a franchise-record 25 3-pointers to hand Milwaukee its first home loss.
Utah shot 25 of 53 from 3-point range to snap a two-game skid after double-digit losses at Brooklyn and New York.
Jordan Clarkson had 23 of his 26 points off the bench in the first half. Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O’Neale each scored 18, with O’Neale going 6 of 8 on 3-point attempts.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points and eight rebounds for the Bucks, while Khris Middleton had 31 points and 10 rebounds.
Lakers 117, Bulls 115
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James had 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and Los Angeles overcame the absence of two injured starters to beat Chicago.
Zach LaVine scored 38 points, but the UCLA product missed a 17-foot jumper with 4.7 seconds left that would have put Chicago ahead.
Montrezl Harrell had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the defending NBA champions, who have won five of six. James and Harrell led the way as Los Angeles held off the Bulls down the stretch without injured starters Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
LaVine scored 19 points in the first quarter for the Bulls, who have lost two straight in California following an impressive win at Portland.
Warriors 115, Clippers 105
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry scored 38 points and Golden State erased a big second-half deficit Friday night to beat Los Angeles.
The Warriors trailed by 21 late in the third quarter but Curry scored 19 in that period and pulled Golden State within six entering the fourth.
Golden State then outscored Los Angeles 34-18 over the final 12 minutes and snapped a four-game losing streak against the Clippers.
Paul George had 25 points for the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard added 24, but Golden State turned up the defense after the Clippers scored 65 in the first half.
Raptors 144, Kings 123
SACRAMENTO — Pascal Siakam had 17 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, Toronto made 20 3-pointers and the Raptors set a franchise record for scoring while beating Sacramento for its second win of the season.
Fred VanVleet scored 34 points to help the Raptors snap a three-game losing streak.
Chris Boucher added 23 points and 10 rebounds for Toronto. Terence Davis had 18 points.
De’Aaron Fox scored 23 points and rookie Tyrese Haliburton had 15 point and eight assists for Sacramento.
