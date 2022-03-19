Lakers 128, Raptors 123, OT
TORONTO — LeBron James scored 19 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, Russell Westbrook had 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists and Los Angeles beat Toronto to snap a three-game losing streak.
Avery Bradley hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 32.5 seconds left in the extra session, putting the Lakers up 125-123, then added a pair of free throws after a turnover by Toronto rookie Scottie Barnes.
James shot 15 for 26 and went 2 for 7 from 3-point range. He had nine rebounds.
Barnes had 31 points and 17 rebounds. Toronto had won five in a row.
Jazz 121, Clippers 92
SALT LAKE CITY — Rudy Gobert had 19 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks, Jared Butler scored a career-high 21 points and Utah beat Los Angeles Clippers.
Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, Eric Paschall 17 and Nickeil Alexander-Walker finished with 13 points in his first start for Utah, which was without Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic. Mitchell sat out with a right calf contusion, while Bogdanovic missed his third straight game because of a left calf strain.
Robert Covington led Los Angeles with 18 point.
Suns 129, Bulls 102
PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 28 points and the Phoenix Suns moved closer to wrapping up the NBA’s best regular-season record, routing the Chicago Bulls.
The Suns are a franchise-best 57-14 through 71 games.
76ers 111, Mavericks 101
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid scored 32 points, James Harden had 24 points and 13 rebounds and Philadelphia 76ers beat Dallas,
Embiid was 11 of 20 from the floor.
Cavaliers 119, Nuggets 116, OT
CLEVELAND — Lauri Markkanen made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 29 seconds left in overtime and scored a season-high 31 points, helping Cleveland end Denver’s franchise-record road winning streak at seven.
Hawks 120, Grizzlies 105
ATLANTA — Bogdan Bogdanovic scored a season-high 30 points, Delon Wright had 18 and Atlanta beat Memphis without Hawks star guard Trae Young sidelined by a bruised left quad.
Nets 128, Trail Blazers 123
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant scored 38 points and Seth Curry returned to the lineup with seven 3-pointers in his best game as a Net to help Brooklyn beat Portland.
Curry finished with 27 points, his most since coming from Philadelphia last month in the trade headlined by James Harden and Ben Simmons.
Knicks 100, Wizards 97
NEW YORK — Julius Randle had 18 points and 17 rebounds, RJ Barrett also scored 18 points and New York outlasted Washington.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Wizards.
Pacers 121, Rockets 118
HOUSTON — Malcolm Brogdon scored 25 points and Goga Bitadze added 23, including two key baskets down the stretch, to help Indiana beat Houston.
Heat 120, Thunder 108
MIAMI — Tyler Herro got through an ankle scare and scored 26 points, Duncan Robinson scored 19 points in 19 minutes and the Eastern Conference-leading Miami topped Oklahoma City.
Pelicans 124, Spurs 91
AN ANTONIO — C.J. McCollum had 20 points and New Orleans beat San Antonio to strengthen its play-in hopes.
Celtics 126, Kings 97
SACRAMENTO — Jayson Tatum made seven 3-pointers and scored 32 points, Jaylen Brown added 30 points and Boston routed Sacramento.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.