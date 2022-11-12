Celtics 131, Nuggets 112
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night.
It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season.
Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston.
The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win streak.
Nikola Jokic had 29 points and and eight rebounds but struggled with early foul trouble. Aaron Gordon added 17 points and eight rebounds.
Magic 114, Suns 97
ORLANDO, Fla. — Wendell Carter Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Orlando beat Phoenix.
Terrence Ross scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter as the Magic posted back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Franz Wagner had 17 points, Jalen Suggs scored 16 and Bol Bol collected a career-high 15 rebounds.
High-scoring rookie Paolo Banchero of Orlando didn’t play for the second game in a row because of a sprained ankle.
Cameron Payne scored 22 points for the Suns, who played a second straight game without injured guard Chris Paul. Devin Booker had 17 points on 6-of-19 shooting.
Phoenix shot 40% overall and made just 13 of 42 3-point shots.
Playing again without high-scoring rookie Paolo Banchero, the Magic led by as many as 21 points in the second half. Ross went 4 for 5 from the field in the fourth.
The Suns made only four of their first 19 3-point shots and fell behind by 11 points before Booker and Payne shot them back into the game late in the first half.
Knicks 121, Pistons 112
NEW YORK — RJ Barrett scored 30 points, Jalen Brunson added 26 and New York kept Detroit winless on the road.
Julius Randle chipped in 21 points for the Knicks.
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 25 and Alec Burks had 17 for the Pistons, who are 0-7 on the road this season.
Spurs 111, Bucks 93
SAN ANTONIO — Keldon Johnson scored 29 points and San Antonio stopped a five-game skid by topping banged-up Milwaukee.
Devin Vassell had 22 points in San Antonio’s first win since Oct. 30. Jakob Poeltl added 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Milwaukee played without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Kris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, Joe Ingles and A.J. Green due to health issues.
Jevon Carter scored 21 points for the Bucks, and Brook Lopez had 19. Bobby Portis finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
San Antonio was 12 for 31 on 3-pointers, including 5 for 8 by Johnson. The Spurs also shut out the Bucks’ fast break, holding a 21-0 advantage.
The Spurs outscored the Bucks 28-17 in the fourth. Johnson made a 3-pointer and a floating jumper to make it 101-83 with 4:39 left.
San Antonio dominated the paint early with Antetokounmpo sidelined for the second straight game with a sore left knee.
Thunder 132, Raptors 113
OKLAHOMA CITY — Eugene Omoruyi scored a career-high 22 points to help Oklahoma top Toronto Raptors to snap a four-game losing streak.
Omoruyi, in his second season, made 8 of 10 field goals in a reserve role.
Shai Gilgeous Alexander scored 20 points and Josh Giddey added 15 points, nine rebounds, and five assists for the Thunder, who posted their largest margin of victory this season.
Pascal Siakam, Toronto’s top scorer, sat out with a right adductor strain. Chris Boucher led the Raptors with 20 points and 12 rebounds in a reserve role and Scottie Barnes and Fred Van Vleet each added 15 points.
Grizzlies 114, Timberwolves 103
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead Memphis over Minnesota.
Desmond Bane finished with 24 points and five assists for Memphis, while Dillon Brooks scored 21. The Grizzlies have won five of six.
Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 28 points. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
The game was the first between the two teams since last postseason’s spirited first-round playoff series won by the Grizzlies in six games.
Warriors 106, Cavaliers 101
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:18 to play, a go-ahead layup moments later off a perfect, long pass by Kevon Looney, then one more dagger 3 on the way to 40 points, rallying Golden State past Cleveland.
Donovan Mitchell had 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Cleveland, but went down hard grabbing at his right ankle in the waning moments. He got up and hit a pair of free throws with 12.4 seconds left.
Curry extended his NBA record to 200 straight regular-season games with at least one 3-pointer and shot 6 of 11 from deep. A rarity: He missed two free throws over the final 17.6 seconds, but delivered a second straight 40-point performance.
A rarity: He missed two free throws over the final 17.6 seconds, but delivered a second straight 40-point performance.
Evan Mobley had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Cleveland dropped a third straight following an eight-game winning streak.
Andrew Wiggins’ short jumper with 8:48 remaining tied the game and Looney’s layup the next time down put the Warriors ahead. Wiggins delivered a big dunk with 6:06 to play and finished with 20 points.
Klay Thompson struggled with his shot and went 3 of 13 for nine points for the Warriors. His 3 with 2:53 left made it 96-95.
Golden State’s Draymond Green had 13 assists and 10 rebounds with two points. He was hit with a technical shortly before halftime and coach Steve Kerr also received a T.
Jordan Poole came off the bench to score 18 points for Golden State, which is still trying to find the right combinations to get in sync consistently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.