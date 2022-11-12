Celtics 131, Nuggets 112

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night.

