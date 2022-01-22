Hornets 121, Thunder 98
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Terry Rozier scored 24 points, Miles Bridges added 22 points and 14 rebounds, and Charlotte defeated Oklahoma City.
Hawks 110, Heat 108
ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 28 points, Kevin Huerter added 21 and the Atlanta Hawks won their third straight game after nearly blowing an 18-point lead.
Miami was again without star guard Kyle Lowry, who missed his third straight game for personal reasons, and Tyler Herro, the sixth man who’s averaging 20.7 points per game and was sidelined in health and safety protocols for the second game in a row. Neither made the trip.
Trail Blazers 109, Celtics 105
BOSTON — Jusuf Nurkic grabbed an offensive rebound and hit a shot from the lane with 14 seconds left and Portland rallied past Boston.
Nurkic had 29 points and 17 rebounds — none bigger than his board after Jayson Tatum gave Boston a 104-103 lead with two free throws with 26.8 seconds to go. Anfernee Simons missed at the other end, and Nurkic grabbed the ball and softly put it in from a few feet out. The Blazers sealed the victory at the foul line.
Bucks 94, Bulls 90
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 12 rebounds to help the Bucks overcome Grayson Allen’s ejection.
Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points, but missed a 3-pointer that would have put the Bulls ahead with 23 seconds left. Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton made two free throws with 15.8 seconds remaining to close out the scoring.
Raptors 109, Wizards 105
WASHINGTON — Fred VanVleet hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 59 seconds to play, and Toronto Raptors hung on after blowing an 18-point fourth-quarter lead.
Rookie Scottie Barnes scored a career-high 27 points, VanVleet had 21 points and 12 assists, and Pascal Siakam also scored 21 points for Toronto, which went 2-3 on a five-game trip.
Nets 117, Spurs 102
SAN ANTONIO — James Harden had 37 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, spoiling Dejounte Murray’s ninth triple-double of the season as the Brooklyn Nets overpowered the San Antonio Spurs 117-102 on Friday night.
Jazz 111, Pistons 101
SALT LAKE CITY — Rudy Gobert scored 24 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked four shots to lead Utah.
Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 points, Jordan Clarkson had 20 and Mike Conley 19 for Utah (30-16), which snapped a three-game home losing streak and won for just the second time in eight games overall.
Grizzlies 122, Nuggets 118
DENVER — Ja Morant scored 38 points and Memphis overcame Nikola Jokic’s fourth straight triple-double to beat Denver. Morant scored on floaters, runners, fadeaways, 3-pointers, an emphatic alley-oop and driving layups while slicing through a variety of Nuggets defenders. He set a career high with 23 points in the first half and finished 15 of 26 from the field. Morant was six points shy of his career high and also had six rebounds and six assists.
Warriors 105, Rockets 103
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry hit a game-winning 20-foot jumper from the top of the key to beat the final buzzer, scoring 22 points and sending the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets 105-103 on Friday night.
The sellout crowd went into a frenzy, confetti fell and Curry pumped his arms while dancing at midcourt — exhaling after he had missed two 3-pointers in the final 1:48. It was the first buzzer-beating winning shot of Curry’s career.
Curry overcame a slow start to lift the tired, mentally spent Warriors back up from an ugly loss to Indiana a night earlier. He also dished out 12 assists.
