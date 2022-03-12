Magic 118, Timberwolves 110
ORLANDO, Fla. — Mo Bamba scored 27 points and Orlando overcame an 18-point deficit to end Minnesota’s winning streak at six games.
Wendell Carter Jr. added 20 points, and Mo Wagner had 18 points in 13 minutes. Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota with 25 points. Karl Anthony Towns had 21 points and 13 rebounds.
Celtics 114, Pistons 103
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum had 31 points and eight rebounds, Jaylen Brown added 22 points and eight rebounds and Boston beat Detroit for its fifth victory in a row.
Marcus Smart added 20 points, and Robert Williams III had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Celtics. They have won 18 of 21 since a Jan. 21 loss dropped them a game below .500.
Hornets 142, Pelicans 120
NEW ORLEANS — Miles Bridges had 27 points and nine assists, Terry Rozier highlighted his 27-point performance with seven 3-pointers and Charlotte routed undermanned New Orleans.
LaMelo Ball had 17 points, nine assists and three steals for Charlotte, which hit 22 3s (on 47 attempts) and shot 59.8% overall (52 of 87) to snap a two-game skid while sending New Orleans to its fourth straight loss.
Heat 117, Cavaliers 105
MIAMI — Bam Adebayo had 30 points and 17 rebounds, Jimmy Butler added 24 points and a pair of big third-quarter runs helped Miami beat Cleveland.
Tyler Herro scored 22 points, and Max Strus finished with 17 points for the Heat, who improved to 16-7 in games following a loss. The Heat had a 13-0 run early in the third to open up an eight-point lead, then had 11-0 run later in the quarter to build what was an 84-67 lead.
Mavericks 113, Rockets 100
HOUSTON — Luka Doncic scored 30 points, Dwight Powell had 26 and the Dallas Mavericks built a big lead and coasted past Houston.
Spencer Dinwiddie added 16 points and seven assists to help the Mavericks win for the sixth time in seven games and move to a season-high-tying 15 games above .500 at 41-26.
Grizzlies 118, Knicks 114
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant keyed a fourth-quarter rally by scoring 15 of his 37 points in the period to lead Memphis past New York.
Ziaire Williams and Jaren Jackson Jr. each finished with 13 points, with Jackson adding five blocks as part of a season-high 16 for Memphis.
Spurs 104, Jazz 102
SAN ANTONIO — Gregg Popovich is the winningest coach in NBA regular-season history, getting his 1,336th victory when the San Antonio Spurs rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 104-102 on Friday night.
Popovich broke a tie with Don Nelson, the friend and mentor he served as an assistant under while with Golden State for two seasons beginning in 1992.
The milestone came in the 73-year-old Popovich’s 2,030th game and 26th season with the Spurs, the only franchise he has served as head coach for.
Unsurprisingly, the evening was met with zero fanfare.
Popovich has won five NBA championships, 13 division titles and was recently named one of the 15 greatest coaches in league history.
Raptors 117, Suns 112
PHOENIX — Gary Trent Jr. scored 42 points and Toronto held off NBA-leading Phoenix.
Trent was 8 from 11 from 3-point range and 13 of 21 from the floor. He fell just short of his career high of 44 points set last season. He also had eight rebounds.
Pascal Siakam added 25 points and 10 assists for the Raptors.
Cameron Payne had 24 points for the Suns, and Devin Booker had 22.
