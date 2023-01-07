Lakers 130, Hawks 114
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James had 25 points and 10 assists in his return from an illness, Russell Westbrook added 18 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-114 Friday night for their first four-game winning streak in just under a year.
Kendrick Nunn had 23 points in the highest-scoring performance of his career with the injury-depleted Lakers, who never trailed while beating the Hawks for the second time in eight days. Los Angeles won in Atlanta on Dec. 30 with James scoring 47 points on his 38th birthday.
The Lakers jumped to a 26-point lead in the first half of the rematch and hung on comfortably for their fifth win in six games overall. They hadn’t won four straight since Jan. 7, 2022, when they also beat Atlanta in Los Angeles.
Thomas Bryant had 19 points and 13 rebounds for LA, while Dennis Schröder scored 21.
Trae Young scored 21 of his 32 points in the second half for the Hawks, who have lost five of six. Unable to overcome a dismal first half, Atlanta has lost two of three on its four-game California road trip.
James returned to the Lakers’ lineup after sitting out Wednesday’s impressive victory over Miami with a bad cold, but Los Angeles played without Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker, Troy Brown, Damian Jones and Austin Reaves, the newest addition to Los Angeles’ long injury list with a strained left hamstring.
Reaves and Walker, who has left knee tendinitis, are both out for at least two more weeks, depriving the Lakers (18-21) of two key rotational players as they attempt to keep up their overall solid play since a 2-10 start to coach Darvin Ham’s first season. Los Angeles used its 21st starting lineup of the 39-game season against Atlanta.
After putting up 37 points in their highest-scoring first quarter of the season, the Lakers opened a 26-point lead with a 25-8 run to start the second. Los Angeles’ 21-point halftime lead was also its largest of the season.
Young scored 17 points in the third quarter, but the Lakers maintained a big lead.
Timberwolves 128, Clippers 115
MINNEAPOLIS — Rudy Gobert had 25 points and 21 rebounds, D’Angelo Russell also scored 25 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 128-115 win against the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.
Jaden McDaniels had 18 points for Minnesota, which has won three in a row. While the Timberwolves put together one of their most complete performances of the season, leading scorer Anthony Edwards left the game in the third quarter with left hip soreness and didn’t return.
Los Angeles was playing without stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard on the second night of a back-to-back. The Clippers arrived in Minnesota early Friday morning after a 122-91 loss at Denver and decided to sit George and Leonard as a precaution after the quick turnaround.
Reserve forward Norman Powell had a team-high 21 points for Los Angeles, which lost its fifth game in a row. John Wall, held out of Thursday’s game for left knee injury management, had 14 points and eight assists off the bench.
Without George and Leonard, the Clippers’ usually stout defense struggled against the Timberwolves.
Minnesota shot 56.8% from the field and scored 62 points in the paint. The Timberwolves led by as many as 25 despite 20 turnovers.
Los Angeles was allowing 109.8 points per game coming in, the fourth-lowest total in the league. Meanwhile, opponents were hitting just 45.8% of their shots against the Clippers.
Russell, on the bench as Minnesota closed out Portland on Wednesday, scored 10 points in the first quarter. With Gobert also contributing, the Timberwolves got 22 of their first 37 points in the paint.
Bulls 126, 76ers 112
PHILADELPHIA — Zach LaVine made 11 of 13 3-pointers and scored 41 points and the Chicago Bulls beat Philadelphia 126-112 on Friday night to end the 76ers’ home winning streak at 11.
Pacers 108, Trail Blazers 99
INDIANAPOLIS — Bennedict Mathurin had 19 points, Tyrese Haliburton scored seven of his 15 points in the final six minutes in Indiana’s victory over Portland.
Nets 108, Pelicans 102
NEW ORLEANS — Kevin Durant had 33 points and 10 rebounds and Brooklyn outlasted hort-handed New Orleans.
Kyrie Irving scored 19 points, hi1tting a deep 3 with 44 seconds left to give the Nets a 106-100 lead and doom New Orleans to just its fifth home loss this season.
Knicks 112, Raptors 108
TORONTO — Julius Randle had 32 points and 11 rebounds, Mitchell Robinson had 10 points and 18 rebounds before fouling out and New York beat Toronto for its fourth straight victory.
Jalen Brunson scored 26 points, Quentin Grimes had 16 and Immanuel Quickley 13 as the Knicks won north of the border for the first time in more than seven years, snapping an 11-game road losing streak against the Raptors.
Hornets 138, Bucks 109
MILWAUKEE — Terry Rozier scored a season-high 39 points and Charlotte Hornets matched an NBA record with a 51-point first quarter in a rout of Milwaukee,
Spurs 121, Pistons 109
SAN ANTONIO — Tre Jones had 25 points and San Antonio overcame injuries to its two leading scorers to beat Detroit and snap a three-game skid.
Thunder 127, Wizards 110
OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points and Oklahoma City completed a regular-season sweep of Washington.
Nuggets 121, Cavaliers 108
DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, Jamal Murray scored 18 points in his first back-to-back games since knee surgery and Denver took advantage of Donovan Mitchell’s absence to beat Cleveland.
Jokic hit 10 of 17 shots, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range in his NBA-leading 10th triple-double of the season. Michael Porter Jr. added 16 points for Denver, which shot 51.5% from the floor and hit 17 of 33 3-pointers in its 12th win in 15 games.
Heat 104, Suns 96
PHOENIX — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96.
