Pacers 106, Mavericks 93
INDIANAPOLIS — Caris LeVert scored 26 points and Domantas Sabonis added 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead Indiana past Dallas.
Indiana won its third straight game for the first time this season — this one coming without coach Rick Carlisle, who entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19.
Hornets 124, Kings 123
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sacramento’s three-game winning streak ended when De’Aaron Fox missed two free throws with 2.4 seconds left to give Charlotte the victory.
Charlotte rookie James Bouknight, the 11th pick in the 2021 draft, poured in a career-high 24 points on six 3-pointers. Miles Bridges added 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and Kelly Oubre had 22 points.
Nets 113, Hawks 105
ATLANTA — Kevin Durant scored 31 points, including a go-ahead jumper midway through the fourth quarter, and the Brooklyn Nets proved to be resilient once again, beating the Atlanta Hawks 113-105 on Friday night.
Raptors 90, Knicks 87
TORONTO — Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 points, Fred VanVleet had 17 points and 11 assists, and Toronto won its 10th straight home meeting against New York.
Scottie Barnes had 12 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and Pascal Siakam had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Raptors, who let a 20-point first quarter lead slip away but held on to win their third in four games.
Cavaliers 123, T’wolves 106
MINNEAPOLIS — Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Cleveland used a fast start to cruise past Minnesota.
Pelicans 109, Pistons 93
NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram scored 26 points and New Orleans extended Detroit’s losing streak to 11 games.
Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 11 rebounds for New Orleans, which trailed by as many as 15 points in the second quarter but led by as many as 27 in the second half. Since starting 1-12, New Orleans has won seven of 15 games.
Bucks 123, Rockets 114
HOUSTON — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points and 17 rebounds, and Milwaukee snapped Houston’s seven-game winning streak.
The Rockets led by 10 at one point and hung around until the Bucks pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Suns 111, Celtics 90
PHOENIX — JaVale McGee had season highs of 21 points and 15 rebounds, Chris Paul added 12 assists and Phoenix rolled past Boston. The Suns won for the 20th time in 21 games despite missing starters Devin Booker (hamstring) and Deandre Ayton (non-COVID-19 illness).
McGee picked up the slack, shooting 9 of 16 from the field and even knocking down a 3-pointer, which was just the 11th in his 14-year career.
