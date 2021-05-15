Wizards 120, Cavaliers 105
WASHINGTON — Russell Westbrook had his first triple-double since passing Oscar Robertson and becoming the NBA’s career leader, lifting Washington past Cleveland and helping the Wizards clinch a spot in the play-in tournament.
Nuggets 104, Pistons 91
DETROIT — Markus Howard scored a career-high 20 points, Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and Denver beat Detroit to move closer to a higher playoff seed.
76ers 122, Magic 97
PHILADELPHIA — Seth Curry scored 20 points, Joel Embiid had 13 points and 11 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers clinched the top seed for the playoffs in the Eastern Conference with a 122-97 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.
Ben Simmons added 13 points and nine assists to help the 76ers improve to 48-23.
Jazz 109, Thunder 93
OKLAHOMA CITY — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points and Utah beat Oklahoma to inch closer to claiming the top overall seed.
Rockets 122, L.A. Clippers 115
HOUSTON — Kelly Olynyk scored 20 points and fell a rebound shy of a triple-double as Houston snapped a seven-game skid with a victory over a Los Angeles team that rested several starters.
Olynyk had 11 assists and nine rebounds to help the Rockets win for the first time since April 29.
The Clippers were without Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Patrick Beverley as all three sat out on the second night of back-to-back games as the team prepares for the playoffs.
The loss coupled with a win by Denver on Friday night leaves the Clippers in a tie for third place in the Western Conference with one game remaining.
Grizzlies 107, Kings 106
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Justise Winslow had season highs with 25 points and 13 rebounds and Memphis held on to beat Sacramento.
Killian Tillie and Xavier Tillman each had 16 points for Memphis, with Tillman adding 10 rebounds. John Konchar finished with 15 points.
Louis King led the Kings with a career-high 27 points, and Damian Jones added 17. Justin James scored 16 after scoring a career-high 31 in Sacramento’s loss to Memphis on Thursday night.
Mavericks 114, Raptors 110
DALLAS — Luka Doncic had his 11th triple-double of the season with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists and Dallas guaranteed a top-six finish in the Western Conference to avoid the NBA’s play-in next week, beating Toronto.
Kristaps Porzingis added 21 points and 10 rebounds.
The Southwest Division-winning Mavericks are in fifth place in the West, with a one-game lead over Portland for the No. 5 seed with one game remaining for both teams. The Trail Blazers have the tiebreaker if they finish with the same record, because they won two of three against Dallas this season.
Warriors 125, Pelicans 122
SAN FRANCISCO — Jordan Poole scored a career-high 38 points despite an injury scare in the third quarter and Golden State held off New Orleans.
Mychal Mulder added a career-high 28 points as the Warriors won their fifth straight game — all at home, including back-to-back victories Monday and Tuesday against top West teams in Utah and Phoenix. Stephen Curry sat out the game to rest.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 30 points for New Orleans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.