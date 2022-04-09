Bucks 131, Pistons 101
DETROIT — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists to help the Milwaukee Bucks rout the Detroit Pistons 131-101 on Friday night.
Averaging 29.9 points, Antetokounmpo needs 35 points or more Sunday in the season finale at Cleveland to join Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only Milwaukee players to average 30 points for a season.
Knicks 114, Wizards 92
WASHINGTON — Obi Toppin scored a career-high 35 points and New York beat Washington,
RJ Barrett scored 14 points for the Knicks before leaving the game with a sprained right knee. Rui Hachimura led Washington with 21 points.
Both teams are eliminated from playoff contention.
Nets 118, Cavaliers 107
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant scored 36 points, leading a pair of fourth-quarter surges that carried the Brooklyn Nets into a tie for seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 118-107 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.
The Nets caught the Cavaliers at 43-38 with a game remaining and clinched the tiebreaker. They will finish seventh if they beat Indiana on Sunday in their final regular-season game. The No. 7 team hosts No. 8 on Tuesday, moving into the playoffs with a victory.
Raptors 117, Rockets 115
TORONTO — Pascal Siakam had 29 points and 10 rebounds, Gary Trent Jr. made the winning layup with 4.8 seconds left and Toronto beat Houston.
Trent added 26 points for the Raptors in their home finale. With one game left in the regular season, they will be no worse than the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Heat 113, Hawks 109
MIAMI — Bam Adebayo made the go-ahead dunk with 27 seconds remaining and scored 27 points in Miami’s comeback victory over Atlanta.
Jimmy Butler added 20 points, Kyle Lowry finished with 16 points and Tyler Herro had 15 for the Heat. They finished on a 10-2 run. Danilo Galinari’s 3-point attempt for Atlanta with nine seconds left bounced off the rim and Herro’s two free throws secured the victory.
Hornets 133, Bulls 117
CHICAGO — LaMelo Ball scored 24 points and Charlotte ran away from Chicago.
The Hornets — 10th in the Eastern Conference and a game behind Brooklyn and Atlanta coming in — barely broke a sweat in this one.
Mavericks 128, Trail Blazers 78
DALLAS — Luka Doncic had 39 points, 11 rebounds and his 16th technical foul of the season for Dallas, which will open the playoffs at home for the first time since 2011 after routing Portland.
The Mavericks will play their regular-season finale Sunday without Doncic, unless the technical foul is rescinded by the NBA office. If upheld, his 16th of the season means an automatic one-game suspension.
Suns 111, Jazz 105
SALT LAKE CITY — Devin Booker scored 33 points and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns overcame a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 111-105. Deandre Ayton sealed the victory off a pass from Chris Paul with 18.4 seconds left. Ayton had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Paul had 16 points and 16 assists.
