Magic 119, Rockets 111
ORLANDO, Fla. — Chuma Okeke scored a career-high 26 points and Orlando beat Houston in a matchup of the worst teams in each conference.
Wendell Carter Jr. added 24 points and 12 rebounds to help the NBA-worst Magic end a four-game losing streak.
Thunder 129, Pacers 125, OT
INDIANAPOLIS — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 36 points and made the decisive 3-point play with 20.4 seconds left in overtime to lift Oklahoma City past Indiana.
Tre Mann finished added 22 points to help Oklahoma City snap a two-game losing streak and a five-game skid in the series. The Thunder lost at home to NBA-leading Phoenix the night before.
Spurs 157, Wizards 153, 2OT
WASHINGTON — Dejounte Murray had 31 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the Washington Wizards 157-153 in double overtime Friday night.
Keldon Johnson scored a career-high 32 points, and Jakob Poeltl added a career-high 28 points for the Spurs. They have won five of seven to get coach Gregg Popovich within one victory of Lenny Wilkens’ NBA record of 1,335.
Kyle Kuzma matched his season high with 36 points for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 24 points, and Raul Neto had season highs of 22 points and nine assists.
Hornets 125, Raptors 93
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre Jr. each scored 23 points and Charlotte emerged from the All-Star break looking reenergized against Toronto Raptors on Friday night.
Montrezl Harrell added 20 points for the Hornets. After losing nine of 10 going into the All-Star break, Charlotte never trailed and led by 41 points near the end of the third quarter.
Heat 115, Knicks 100
NEW YORK — Tyler Herro scored 25 points, Jimmy Butler had 23 and Miami overcame RJ Barrett’s career-high 46 points to beat New York.
Kyle Lowry added 19 points in the Heat’s first game after the All-Star break after they were tied with Chicago for the best record in the Eastern Conference going into it. Bam Adebayo finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds.
76ers 133, Timberwolves 102
MINNEAPOLIS — James Harden had 27 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds in his 76ers debut, Joel Embiid added 34 points and 10 rebounds and Philadelphia routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-102 on Friday night.
Philadelphia finally got to see how its star twosome worked together after Harden missed his first two games following the trade from Brooklyn with a hamstring injury. The results were promising, particularly where Embiid and Harden thrive – at the free-throw line.
Embiid was 11 of 13 from the line. Harden was 8 of 9 as the 76ers went 30 of 36 overall.
Jazz 114, Mavericks 109
SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell hit a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 33 points to help Utah beat Dalla.
Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points, Mike Conley had 15 and Rudy Gobert finished with 14 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks.
Pelicans 117, Suns 102
PHOENIX — CJ McCollum continued his scorching start with New Orleans, scoring 32 points to help the Pelicans beat NBA-leading Phoenix.
McCollum is averaging about 30 points over six games since joining the Pelicans.
