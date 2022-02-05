Cavaliers 102, Hornets 101
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kevin Love made two free throws with 1.2 seconds left and scored 25 points and Cleveland held on beat Charlotte.
Jarrett Allen had a career-high 29 points and 22 rebounds, and Love scored 22 of his points in the second half as the Cavaliers overcame a bizarre technical foul on bench player Ed Davis with 4:44 left in the fourth quarter.
Celtics 102, Pistons 93
DETROIT — Jayson Tatum scored 24 points in 28 minutes and Boston beat Detroit for its fourth straight victory and sixth in seven games
Boston held Detroit to a season-low points total in the first half, leading 46-31 at the break.
Bulls 122, Pacers 115
INDIANAPOLIS — Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 36 points and had 17 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 31 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
Vucevic went 16 of 21 from the field and had four assists and three blocks to help Eastern Conference-leading Chicago win for the four time in six games. All-Star Zach LaVine sat out because of back spasms. Caris LeVert had a season-high 42 points for Indiana. The recently signed Terry Taylor had 21 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.
Raptors 125, Hawks 114
TORONTO — Pascal Siakam matched his season high with 33 points, Fred VanVleet had 26 points and 11 assists and Toronto beat Atlanta for its fifth straight victory.
The Raptors also beat the Hawks 106-100 in Atlanta on Monday night.
De’Andre Hunter and John Collins each scored 23 points for Atlanta, and Trae Young had 22 points and 13 assists. Atlanta is 8-2 in its last 10, losing only to Toronto.
Spurs 131, Rockets 106
SAN ANTONIO — Keldon Johnson had 28 points and San Antonio punctuated Zach Collins’ return from a nearly two-year absence with a victory over Houston.
Jazz 125, Nets 102
SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points in his return from a concussion that sidelined him for eight games, Bojan Bogdanovic added 19 points and Utah routed short-handed Brooklyn.
Utah scored for first 10 points in its third wire-to-wire victory of the season to send the Nets to a season-high seventh straight loss.
Mitchell shot 8 for 10 from the floor and had six 3-pointers and six assists in 22 minutes.
Pelicans 113, Nuggets 105
DENVER — Herbert Jones scored 18 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, Brandon Ingram had 23 points and 12 assists and New Orleans sent Denver to its third straight loss.
Jaxson Hayes added 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans.
Mavericks 107, 76ers 98
DALLAS — Luka Doncic had 33 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists for his 44th career triple-double as the Dallas Mavericks rallied from a 16-point, second-quarter deficit and beat the Philadelphia 76ers 107-98 on Friday night.
The game was delayed 44 minutes midway through the first period when one of the rims was determined to be crooked.
Reggie Bullock scored 20 points, including two clutch 3-pointers down the stretch, for Dallas. Jalen Brunson added 19 points for the Mavericks, who snapped a two-game losing streak.
Thunder 96, Trail Blazers 93
PORTLAND, Ore. — Luguentz Dort had 23 points and Oklahoma City held off the Portland Trail Blazers 96-93 in a close fourth quarter for the Thunder’s first three-game winning streak since December.
The Thunder trailed by as many as 10 points in the third quarter but closed the gap in the fourth and pulled ahead 88-82 on Josh Giddey’s basket with 5:45 left.
CJ McCollum’s hook shot got Portland within 91-86 with just under two minutes left, and he added a layup that narrowed it further. But a scramble under Oklahoma City’s net gave free throws to Mamadi Diakite to make it 93-88 with 14 seconds to go.
