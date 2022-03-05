Pistons 111, Pacers 106
DETROIT — Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, Cade Cunningham had 20 points and nine rebounds and Detroit rallied to beat Indiana. Marvin Bagley III added 18 points for Detroit. The Pistons have won five of seven.
76ers 125, Cavaliers 119
PHILADELPHIA — Tyrese Maxey made five 3-pointers and scored 33 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their fifth straight victory, 125-119 over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.
The 76ers improved to 4-0 with James Harden in the lineup. Harden had 25 points and 11 assists. Joel Embiid added 22 points and nine rebounds.
Hawks 117, Wizards 114
WASHINGTON — De’Andre Hunter scored 26 points and Trae Young added 25 to help Atlanta beat Washington.
The Wizards never led, but they pulled to within one with 5.3 seconds left when Raul Neto made a 3-pointer. Young then made two free throws with 3.7 seconds left.
Magic 103, Raptors 97
TORONTO — Cole Anthony had 15 points and 12 rebounds, Chuma Okeke had 10 points and 11 rebounds and Orlando snapped a nine-game losing streak against Toronto. Mo Bamba scored 14 points, and Jalen Suggs and Gary Harris each had 13 for the Magic. Orlando hadn’t beaten the Raptors since a 113-98 victory in Toronto on Feb. 24, 2019.
Bucks 118, Bulls 112
CHICAGO — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 16 rebounds, Jrue Holiday came on strong down the stretch to finish with 26 points and help Milwaukee beat Chicago.
Holiday scored 10 points over the final five minutes as the defending champion Bucks tied the Bulls for the Central Division lead with their third straight victory.
Pelicans 124, Jazz 90
NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram scored 29 points and C.J. McCollum added 24 in New Orleans’ victory over Utah.
In winning their fourth consecutive game since the All-Star break, the Pelicans led by as many as 37 points, 86-49, with 4:08 left in the third quarter. The 37-point deficit was the largest this season for the Jazz.
Timberwolves 139, Thunder 101
OKLAHOMA CITY — Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid each scored 20 points and Minnesota routed Oklahoma City for its third straight victory.
Taurean Prince scored 18 points, D’Angelo Russell had 17 and Jaden McDaniels added 16 for the Timberwolves. They have averaged 131.3 points during the winning streak and have won six of eight overall.
Nuggets 116, Rockets 101
DENVER — DeMarcus Cousins, starting in place of ailing Nikola Jokic, scored a season-high 31 points and Denver bounced back from a loss to beat Houston.
Jokic, the reigning MVP, was held out because of a non-COVID-19 illness.
Suns 115, Knicks 114
PHOENIX — Cam Johnson banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to finish with a career-high 38 points and give the Phoenix Suns a wild 115-114 victory over the New York Knicks. Johnson’s ninth 3-pointer in 12 tries came from 31 feet at the top of the key. The NBA-leading Suns played without All-Star guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker, improved to 51-12.
The Knicks looked is they were headed for an impressive road win before Julius Randle’s ill-timed ejection in the third quarter in an exchange with Johnson.
New York blew a 14-point lead following Randle’s ejection, but Mitchell Robinson’s layup with 15 seconds left gave the Knicks a 113-112 lead. Alec Burks added a free throw to give the Knicks a 114-112 advantage — but missed his second attempt — giving the Suns an opportunity in the final seconds.
