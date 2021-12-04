Warriors 118, Suns 96
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry bounced back from one of the worst shooting nights of his career and scored 23 points, and the Golden State Warriors convincingly ended the Phoenix Suns’ 18-game winning streak.
The Warriors (19-3) limited the Suns (19-4) to a season low for scoring and slipped past Phoenix for the best record in the NBA.
Cavaliers 116, Wizards 101
WASHINGTON — Darius Garland had 32 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and Cleveland went on a 19-0 run spanning part of each half in a rout of Washington.
Cleveland won its fourth straight game, and this streak has been pretty emphatic. The Cavaliers beat Orlando by 13, Dallas by 18 and Miami by 26.
The Cavaliers led by as many as 36 points in the third. It was 99-72 after three before Washington cut into the margin in the fourth.
Heat 113, Pacers 104
INDIANAPOLIS — Kyle Lowry scored a season-high 26 points with six 3-pointers and short-handed Miami beat Indiana.
The Heat were missing four regulars, including leading scorer Jimmy Butler, but compensated with 16-of-34 shooting from 3-point range, compared to the Pacers’ 9 of 36.
Nets 110, Timberwolves 105
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant scored 30 points, including the clinching jumper with 11 seconds left, and Brooklyn held off Minnesota.
Durant was 12 of 13 on free throws and Patty Mills added 23 points for the Nets, who won for the fifth time in six games and improved their Eastern Conference-leading record to 16-6.
76ers 98, Hawks 96
ATLANTA — Joel Embiid scored 28 points, including a jumper with 42 seconds remaining that gave Philadelphia its first lead of the second half, and the 76ers took a comeback win over Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
Embiid snapped a 96-all tie with the 13-foot jumper. Seth Curry then stole a pass from John Collins. Danilo Gallinari missed a potential winning 3-pointer as time expired.
Embiid added 12 rebounds for Philadelphia, which has won each of its first two games against the Hawks.
Rockets 118, Magic 116
HOUSTON — Eric Gordon scored 24 points and his short jumper with 1.6 seconds left lifted Houston past Orlando for its fifth consecutive win.
Houston had dropped 15 straight before its winning streak.
Cole Anthony scored 26 points for the Magic, who have lost eight of nine.
Pelicans 107, Mavericks 91
DALLAS — Brandon Ingram scored 24 points and New Orleans beat Dallas 107-91, two days after the Pelicans lost by 32 to the Mavericks at home while letting them set a franchise record for shooting percentage.
The Pelicans missed their first eight shots and started 2 of 20 before going 13 of 19 (68%) in the third quarter and outscoring Dallas 63-43 after halftime for their fourth win in six games following a 3-16 start.
Jazz 137, Celtics 130
SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell had 34 points and six assists to lead Utah over Boston.
Mike Conley added 29 points and seven assists for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds. Utah made a season-high 27 3-pointers and shot 53% from long distance.
Jayson Tatum scored 37 points to lead Boston.
Dennis Schroder added 26 points while Al Horford chipped in 21 points and nine assists.
