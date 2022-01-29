Magic 119, Pistons 103
ORLANDO, Fla. — Franz Wagner scored 24 points and outplayed fellow rookie Cade Cunningham and Orlando beat Detroit in a matchup of the NBA’s worst teams.
The Magic improved to 10-40, two games behind the Pistons.
Pacers 113, Thunder 110, OT
OKLAHOMA CITY — Domantas Sabonis had 24 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists and Indiana outlasted Oklahoma City in overtime.
Sabonis had his fifth triple-double of the season and 18th overall.
Justin Holiday added 22 points to help the Pacers snap a three-game losing streak. Indiana had just given up 158 points in a loss to Charlotte in its previous game, a franchise record for points allowed.
Hawks 108, Celtics 92
ATLANTA — John Collins and Trae Young each scored 21 points and Atlanta beat Boston for its sixth straight victory.
Bogdan Bogdanovic added 19 points, and Danilo Gallinari had 14 on 5-for-5 shooting from the field. The Hawks shot 46.1%, compared to 34.9% for the Celtics.
Nuggets 116, Pelicans 105
NEW ORLEANS — Nikola Jokic scored 22 of his 29 points in the second half to go with 13 rebounds and 10 assists and Denver held off short-handed New Orleans.
Jokic had just seven points during a closely contested first half, after which the Nuggets led 50-48. The reigning NBA MVP proceeded to score 16 points in the first 11 minutes of the second half, hitting three of the four 3-point shots in that stretch.
Trail Blazers 125, Rockets 110
HOUSTON — Anfernee Simons scored 27 points, CJ McCollum had 26 and Portland handed Houston its franchise-record 10th straight home loss.
Jusuf Nurkic had 25 points and 13 rebounds for Portland, and Norman Powell finished with 16 points.
Grizzlies 119, Jazz 109
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth career tripble-double and Memphis pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Utah.
Brandon Clarke added 22 points for Memphis, and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 18 points and matched his season high with six blocks. Desmond Bane added 17 for the Grizzlies.
Spurs 131, Bulls 122
SAN ANTONIO — Dejounte Murray had 29 points and 12 assists and the Spurs beat Chicago in DeMar DeRozan’s return to San Antonio/
DeRozan, who spent the previous three seasons with the Spurs, scored 32 points in his first game in San Antonio for the Bulls. Zach LaVine added 30 points, and Nikola Vucevic had 18.
Suns 134, Timberwolves 124
PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 29 points, Chris Paul had a triple-double with 21 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns won their ninth straight game, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 134-124.
Cam Johnson — who has recently moved into a starting role with several key players are injured — hit back-to-back 3-pointers midway through fourth to help push the Suns past the pesky Timberwolves. He finished with 23 points.
Bucks 123, Knicks 108
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and 13 rebounds and made numerous big plays in the fourth quarter to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the New York Knicks 123-108.
Antetokounmpo also had five assists a night after getting named an All-Star starter for a sixth consecutive season, tying the franchise record for selections. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar earned six of his 19 All-Star Game selections with the Bucks.
