Suns 117, Lakers 105
PHOENIX — The Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns got their first exhibition victory with a 117-105 victory over the Lakers on Wednesday in a rare weekday matinee start.
The start time for the game in Phoenix was moved up so the Mercury could host their WNBA semifinal game on their home court late that night. The court was decorated with the Mercury’s logos.
Deandre Ayton had 14 points and 11 rebounds to help the Suns even their exhibition record at 1-1. Mikal Bridges scored 15 points and Jae Crowder had 13 points and nine rebounds.
Devin Booker rested for Phoenix. Chris Paul had eight points and 11 assists in his preseason debut and the Suns got a strong effort from their bench. Cam Johnson scored 13 points and newcomer JaVale McGee provided 12 points in 14 minutes. Cameron Payne had 11 points and five assists. The Suns beat the Lakers in the first round of last season’s playoffs, winning three straight games after falling into a 2-1 deficit. LeBron James and Anthony Davis were battling injuries in that series and Los Angeles still wasn’t at full strength Wednesday.
James and Russell Westbrook sat out their second straight game, though Carmelo Anthony made his Lakers debut and scored eight points in 17 minutes. Davis had 14 points and eight rebounds in 25 minutes.
Malik Monk scored 18 points off the bench for the Lakers (0-2). Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn each added 11.
Trevor Ariza also sat out again and the Lakers announced after the game the veteran forward had an arthroscopic procedure on his right ankle and will be evaluated in about eight weeks.
Pistons 115, Spurs 105
DETROIT — Jerami Grant, a gold medalist with U.S. men’s basketball team at the Tokyo Olympics, scored 18 points and Josh Jackson added 16.
Cavaliers 99, Hawks 96
ATLANTA — Collin Sexton scored 19 points and Darius Garland had 15 points and seven assists to lead Cleveland.
Pelicans 104, Magic 86
NEW ORLEANS — Rookie Trey Murphy III made six more 3-pointers and scored 20 points for New Orleans.
Mavericks 111, Jazz 101
DALLAS — Luka Doncic had 19 points, six rebounds and five assists in just 19 minutes of his preseason debut and Dallas won its opener under new coach Jason Kidd.
Warriors 118, Nuggets 116
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points in 15 first-half minutes and Golden State made 21 3-pointers.
Kings 113, Clippers 98
LOS ANGELES — De’Aaron Fox scored 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Terence Davis scored all his 15 points in the second half for Sacramento.
The teams were tied at 51-all at halftime, but Buddy Hield, who finished with 11 points, hit two 3-pointers in a 13-0 run in the third quarter that blew it open.
Davion Mitchell — the No. 9 overall pick — was 3 of 3 from behind the arc, scored 13 points and had four assists for Sacramento (2-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.