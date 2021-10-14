Suns 119, Trail Blazers 74
PHOENIX — Devin Booker showed in his preseason debut he’s ready to lead the Phoenix Suns to another run at an NBA championship.
Booker scored 17 points in 18 minutes in the first half of the Suns’ 119-74 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Mavericks 127, Hornets 59
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 20 points to lead six Dallas scorers in double figures and the Mavericks beat Charlotte by 68 points.
The Hornets rested some top players and limited LeMelo Ball to only 11 minutes. He scored only four points while making only 2 of 10 shots from the field.
Magic 103, Celtics 102
ORLANDO, Fla. — R.J. Hampton had 20 points and nine rebounds before Jeff Dowtin made a 16-foot jumper with 0.2 seconds to play for Orlando.
Wendell Carter Jr. had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Cole Anthony scored 11 points for Orlando (1-3). Dowtin, E’Twaun Moore and Mo Bamba — who also blocked five shots — added 10 points apiece.
Hassani Gravett made two free throws to give the Magic a 101-100 lead with 1:04 to play. Theo Pinson answered with two foul shots to put Boston (2-1) back in front about 20 seconds later. After an empty possession by each team, Dowtin dribbled toward the right block, picked up his dribble and then hit a hit a fade-away jumper to win it.
Pacers 109, Grizzlies 107
INDIANAPOLIS — Jeremy Lamb scored 15 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, including a jumper with 4.9 seconds to play for Indiana.
Domantas Sabonis had 24 points and 13 rebounds, while Chris Duarte added 21 points for the Pacers.
Knicks 108, Pistons 100
NEW YORK — Julius Randle had 29 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, while Taj Gibson added 21 points, nine rebounds and two blocks to lead New York.
Derrick Rose had 14 points, five assists and two steals. R.J. Barrett added 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Knicks (3-0).
Thunder 108, Nuggets 99
OKLAHOMA CITY — Darius Bazley scored 16 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder notched their first preseason win.
Josh Giddey, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 draft, scored 14 points for the Thunder. Lu Dort and Isaiah Roby scored 14 points and Tre Mann added 12 for Oklahoma City, which had been blown out in its first two preseason games.
Jazz 124, Bucks 120
SALT LAKE CITY — Jordan Clarkson had 18 points and eight rebounds, rookie Jared Butler added 16 points, seven assists and two steals, and Utah scored 18 of the final 24 points.
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 14 points, Mike Conley Jr. added 13 and Donovan Mitchell and Elijah Hughes 12 apiece for the Jazz (2-2). Conley and Clarkson each hit four of Utah’s 20 3-pointers.
