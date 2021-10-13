Raptors 113, Wizards 108
WASHINGTON — Malachi Flynn scored 13 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and the Toronto Raptors closed out their preseason with a victory over the Washington Wizards.
Sam Dekker scored 12 of his 18 points in the final period to help the Raptors (3-2) erase an eight-point deficit during the final 12 minutes.
Kyle Kuzma hit six of eight 3-pointers he shot and finished with a team-high 24 points in just less than 30 minutes for the Wizards (0-3), who close out their preseason on Friday at New York.
Montrezl Harrell scored 17 and Kantavious Caldwell-Pope scored 15 for Washington, which led by as many as 14 points after Deni Avdija’s 3 late in the third quarter.
Warriors 111, Lakers 99
LOS ANGELES — Warriors coach Steve Kerr is a curious as any NBA observer to see how former league MVP Russell Westbrook blends with incumbent Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis as part of the latest “Big Three” to chase a championship together in Los Angeles.
Kerr was on the visitors’ bench when the Lakers’ star-studded, veteran trio played together for the first time this preseason on Tuesday night, when all three scored in double digits during the first three quarters of a 111-99 loss to Golden State.
“It’s a fascinating combination and all three have been amazing players,” Kerr said. “To see how it all works together I’m sure is something the whole league will be interested in.”
Kerr recalled being a TV analyst when James joined his first “Big Three” in Miami with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in 2010, and how much better Wade and James in particular played together the longer they were teammates. The Heat lost in the finals the first year those three were together before winning championships the next two seasons.
Davis scored 20 in 30 minutes; James added 17 points in 26 minutes; and Westbrook had 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in 28-plus minutes.
