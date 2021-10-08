Grizzlies 128, Hornets 98
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The preseason matchup between two of the NBA’s top young point guards turned out to be a mismatch.
Ja Morant had 16 points, eight assists, five rebounds and two blocks in less than 24 minutes of action, helping the Memphis Grizzlies to a 128-98 rout of LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. Ball, the NBA rookie of the year last season, struggled with his shot finishing with 13 points on 5-of-17 shooting.
Desmond Bane added 19 points and new Grizzlies center Steven Adams dominated the paint with 15 points and 16 rebounds against a Hornets team that played without starters Gordon Hayward and Mason Plumlee due to health and safety protocols and top reserve Kelly Oubre, who sat out with a sprained right ankle.
76ers 125, Raptors 113
PHILADELPHIA — George Niang scored 16 points and Seth Curry scored 15 and Philadelphia beat Toronto. Niang and Curry each buried four 3-pointers and combined to go 8 for 15 from deep.
Isaiah Joe scored 15 points, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey each had 14 and Joel Embiid added 10 in 20 minutes of action.
Heat 113, Rockets 106
HOUSTON — Tyler Herro scored 24 points, Kyle Lowry had 10 assists in 19 minutes and Miami beat Houston.
Herro is 16 for 25 from the field in two preseason games, going 7 for 11 from 3-point range.
Duncan Robinson scored 20 points, and Bam Adebayo added 15 for Miami. Jimmy Butler shot for 4 of 7 from the floor in 16 minutes in his first action of the season.
