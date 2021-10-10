Knicks 117, Wizards 99
WASHINGTON — RJ Barrett scored 18 points and Derrick Rose added 15 points and eight assists in New York’s victory over Washington.
Obi Toppin had 13 points and eight rebounds for New York, which outscored the Wizards 36-21 in the third quarter. The Knicks connected on 24 of 52 3-point attempts, including four each from Barrett and Kevin Knox.
Celtics 113, Raptors 111
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum is quickly rounding into regular-season form.
The Boston forward had 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to help the Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors 113-111 on Saturday night in a preseason game.
Tatum still has a little fine-tuning to do though after turning the ball over six times. He repeatedly worked his way out of double teams, finding teammates for open looks.
Al Horford scored 16 points and Romeo Langford added 13 for Boston.
Hawks 91, Grizzlies 87
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — John Collins had 16 points and 12 rebounds, Bogdan Bogdanovic also scored 16 points and Atlanta held off Memphis.
Danilo Gallinari added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Atlanta. The Hawks played without Trae Young because of a quadriceps injury.
Desmond Bane turned in another strong preseason game for Memphis, scoring 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting.
