Clippers 103, Nuggets 102
Terance Mann scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, and host Los Angeles rallied to beat Denver.
Markus Howard missed a deep, contested 3-pointer attempt at the horn for Denver. Michael Porter Jr. scored 21 of his 23 points in 16 minutes of the first half.
The Nuggets played without last season’s MVP Nikola Jokic. The Clippers opted to sit Paul George.
Raptors 123, 76ers 107
OG Anunoby scored 21 points for Toronto and Justin Champagnie had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Rookie Scottie Barnes, the No. 4 pick in the draft, finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Precious Achiuwa, acquired from Miami in the Lowry trade, had 13 points and seven rebounds. Goran Dragic, whose number 7 in Miami is now being worn by Lowry, started and had eight points.
Heat 125, Hawks 99
Tyler Herro scored 26 points and Bam Adebayo threw down five dunks before halftime and as Miami rolled at home.
Herro shot 9 of 12 overall and 3 of 4 from 3-point range as the Heat finished 21 of 41 (51.2%) from deep.
Celtics 98, Magic97
Jaylen Brown scored 25 points and Jayson Tatum scored 18 in Boston before Romeo Langford made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 14 seconds left.
Brown logged 26 minutes and Tatum 25 for new coach Ime Udoka.
Hornets 113, Thunder 97
Rookie James Bouknight scored 20 points and Lamelo Ball had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists in Oklahoma City.
Terry Rozier’s pull-up jumper with 5:21 left in the first quarter sparked a 20-7 Hornets spurt for a 34-18 lead at the end of one.
Timberwolves 117, Pelicans 114
D’Angelo Russell scored 19 points as Minnesota held on at home. Karl-Anthony Towns added 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Anthony Edwards, last season’s runner-up for Rookie of the Year, chipped in 10 points.
Spurs 111, Jazz 85
Dejounte Murray and rookie Josh Primo each scored 17 points and the rebuilt Spurs had 22 assists on 40 baskets.
Warriors 121, Trail Blazers 107
Jordan Poole scored 30 points and Otto Porter Jr. scored 19 and Golden State hoisted 69 3-pointers in a win over host Portland.
Kings 117, Suns 106
Harrison Barnes scored 18 points and Marvin Bagley III scored 15 as Sacramento beat visiting Phoenix.
