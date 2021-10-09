Warriors 121, Lakers 114
SAN FRANCISCO — Steph Curry scored 30 points and Jordan Poole added 28 as Golden State beat Los Angeles.
LeBron James scored nine points on 4-for-12 shooting in over 17 minutes, and Russell Westbrook finished with seven rebounds and six turnovers. Carmelo Anthony scored four points on 1-for-7 shooting.
Despite shooting 3 for 14 from 3-point range, Curry was 9 for 10 from 2-point range. Poole shot 10 for 19, including 6 for 13 beyond the arc.
Fifty-six of Golden State’s 97-shot attempts (57.7%) were from beyond the arc.
Dwight Howard had 23 points on 8-for-11 shooting from the field and 7-for-11 sniping from the line for the Lakers.
Pacers 109, Cavaliers 100
CLEVELAND – Malcolm Brogdon scored 27 points on 12-for-14 shooting and Domantas Sabonis had 14 points and 10 rebounds as Indiana beat Cleveland.
Nets 119, Bucks 115
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant and James Harden were on the court, so the Nets looked somewhat like the team Milwaukee remembers from its last trip to Brooklyn.
The Nets beat the Bucks 119-115 on Friday night in an exhibition rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals, which the Bucks won by outlasting the Nets in a Game 7 that went to overtime.
Bulls 121, Pelicans 85
CHICAGO – Zach LaVine scored 21 points in 28 minutes, Lonzo Ball added 19 against his former team and Chicago routed New Orleans.
Mavericks 122, Clippers 114
DALLAS – Rookie Eugene Omoruyi scored 19 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 15 points as Dallas beat Los Angeles.
Luka Doncic and Dwight Powell scored 14 points apiece. Powell played 16 minutes and Doncic 18.
Luke Kennard scored 19 points on 5-for-6 shooting from 3-point range. Isaiah Hartenstein had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Reggie Jackson scored 14 for the Clippers.
Heat 109, Spurs 105
SAN ANTONIO – Max Strus scored 28 points and Tyler Herro added 26 in Miami’s win over San Antonio.
Omer Yurtseven had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat.
Timberwolves 114, Nuggets 112, OT
DENVER – Jaylen Nowell dunked in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime and scored with 10 seconds remaining the extra period to lead Minnesota over Denver. Nowell finished with 12 points. He threw down a dunk with three seconds left in regulation to tie the score at 101-all and force OT. Michael Beasley scored 13 for Minnesota, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 12.
