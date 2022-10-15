Kings 133, Lakers 86
De’Aaron Fox scored 19 points, Alex Len added 17 and the Kings routed Los Angeles in Sacramento.
LeBron James was the only Laker to reach double figures with 12 points, playing 20 minutes. Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook, in his first preseason appearance coming off the Los Angeles bench, was scoreless in five minutes before leaving with a hamstring injury.
Terence Davis had 16 points for the Kings.
Raptors 137, Celtics 134, OT
OG Anunoby scored 32 points and Scottie Barnes added 25 as the Toronto Raptors beat the Boston Celtics 137-134 in overtime Friday on the final night of NBA preseason play.
Precious Achiuwa had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Raptors, including the game-sealing rebound after Boston’s Payton Pritchard missed a potential game-tying shot and a chance to force a second OT.
Nuggets 119, Warriors 112
Nikola Jokic had 21 points as visiting Denver defeated the Warriors on a night that Klay Thompson and Draymond Green returned to action for Golden State.
Michael Porter Jr. had 15 points for the Nuggets, and Bones Hyland finished with 19 points.
Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 23 points, and Jonathan Kuminga added 19 points. James Wiseman scored 15 points, while Thompson scored 14 points, playing 17 minutes.
Rockets 122, Pacers 114
Jalen Green hit 10 of 15 shots and scored 33 points as Houston beat host Indiana to finish the preseason with four wins in five games.
Green made 4 of 7 shots from 3-point range and all nine of his free throws. Kevin Porter Jr. had 22 points and seven rebounds, and Alperen Sengun finished with 12 points, five assists and four rebounds.
Buddy Hield led the Pacers with 19 points.
Magic 114, Cavaliers 108
Paolo Banchero, the top pick in this year’s draft, scored 17 points on 6-for-12 shooting as host Orlando used a second-half rally to beat Cleveland.
Banchero also had five rebounds and two assists. Cole Anthony scored 14 points, and Franz Wagner added 13. Caleb Houstan scored 11 for Orlando, which outscored Cleveland 62-53 after halftime.
Knicks 105, Wizards 89
Jalen Brunson, signed in the offseason with hopes of providing steady point guard play, scored 27 points to lead host New York past Washington.
Brunson, who signed a four-year deal with the Knicks, was 10 of 16 from the field and handed out five assists. Mitchell Robinson scored 20 and RJ Barrett added 19. Robinson and Barrett each had 12 rebounds as the Knicks controlled the boards 66-40.
Nets112, Timberwolves 102
Kyrie Irving scored 26 points in 30 minutes as visiting Brooklyn defeated Minnesota.
Kevin Durant added 20 points in 31 minutes for the Nets, and Day’Ron Sharped added 15 points. Ben Simmons fouled out in 13 minutes, scoring two points and handing out six assists.
Pelicans 120, Hawks 111
Brandon Ingram, making his first appearance of the preseason, scored 19 points in 20 minutes to lead New Orleans past Atlanta in Birmingham, Alabama.
Zion Williamson did not play with a sore left ankle. He was injured in New Orleans last game against Miami on Wednesday night.
Ingram made 7 of 11 shots . Center Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.
Mavericks 115, Jazz 101
In Salt Lake City, Dallas used 24 points from guard Luka Doncic to defeat Utah.
Doncic connected on 9 of 18 shots and had five assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. had 20 points, making 5 of 7 shots overall, including 4 of 5 from outside the arc. Christian Wood had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 21 points and 10 rebounds on 9-of-13 shooting. Rudy Gay had 16 points and six rebounds.
