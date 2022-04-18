Bucks 93, Bulls 86
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 16 rebounds and defending champion Milwaukee recovered to beat Chicago after blowing a 16-point lead in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference series.
Jrue Holiday made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5:03 left as part of an 8-0 run that gave the Bucks an 85-78 edge. The Bulls got the margin down to one but could never regain the lead, as Zach LaVine missed a potential tying 3-pointer from nearly 30 feet away with 29 seconds left.
The Bucks have won 17 of their last 18 meetings with the Bulls, including all five matchups this season.
Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 17 rebounds for Chicago.
Game 2 is Wednesday night in Chicago.
Heat 115, Hawks 91
MIAMI — Duncan Robinson set a franchise playoff record with eight 3-pointers and Miami forced Trae Young into matching the worst-shooting game of his career in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference series.
Robinson scored 27 points on 9-of-10 shooting for the top-seeded Heat, going 8 of 9 from 3-point range. Jimmy Butler scored 21 points, and P.J. Tucker had 16.
Young went 1 for 12, matching his effort against Chicago on Jan. 23, 2019. Danilo Gallinari led Atlanta with 17 points, and De’Andre Hunter had 14.
Game 2 is Tuesday night in Miami.
Suns 110, Pelicans 99
PHOENIX — Chris Paul scored 19 of his 30 points during a brilliant fourth-quarter shooting display and Phoenix beat New Orleans in Game 1 of the Western Conference series.
The top-seeded Suns needed Paul’s big finish despite dominating most of the game. The Pelicans shook off a slow start, cutting a 23-point deficit to 79-71 by the end of the third. New Orleans kept hitting shots in the fourth, but that’s when Paul took over, hitting three 3-pointers and a layup in 2½ minutes in a flurry that kept the Pelicans chasing.
Paul shot 12 for 16 from the field, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. Devin Booker added 25 points, and Deandre Ayton 21 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 25 points, Valanciunas added 18 points and 25 rebounds. Brandon Ingram also scored 18 points.
Game 2 is Tuesday night in Phoenix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.