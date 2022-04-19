EASTERN CONFERENCE
76ers 112, Raptors 97
Philadelphia leads series 2-0
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid took his lumps and powered his way to 31 points and 11 rebounds, Tyrese Maxey had 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists as Philadelphia beat Toronto for a 2-0 lead in the first-round series.
Tobias Harris had 20 points and 10 rebounds and James Harden scored 14 points for Philadelphia.
Game 3 in the Eastern Conference series is Wednesday in Toronto.
The Raptors trailed by 27 points but showed some life in the fourth cutting it to 11 at one point.
OG Anunoby led the Raptors with 26 points. Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet each had 20.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Warriors 126, Nuggets 106
Golden State leads series 2-0
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry came off the bench for a second straight game and showed he’s healthy at last, scoring 34 points to lead the Warriors past the Nuggets for a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven playoff series.
Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 11 rebounds before being ejected with 7 minutes left following a second technical and was held back from a referee, after his first technical came with 2:31 to go in the third. The MVP candidate’s emotions ran high all night.
In the first quarter, Golden State guard Gary Payton II patted Jokic on the backside and the big man turned and came toward Payton when Curry stepped in and held the 7-footer back and Poole came in to help.
Jordan Poole started for Curry again and contributed 29 points — just missing a chance to become the first Warriors player ever to score 30 in his first two playoff games.
