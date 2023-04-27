Knicks 106, Cavaliers 95
NY wins series 4-1
CLEVELAND — Jalen Brunson scored 23 points, RJ Barrett added 21 and the New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 to advance to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs for the first time since 2013.
The Knicks easily controlled the series and the clincher even after Julius Randle aggravated his left ankle injury and missed the second half. The fifth-seeded Knicks will meet Miami next.
Warriors 123, Kings 116
Golden State leads series 3-2
SACRAMENTO— Stephen Curry scored 31 points, Draymond Green had his highest-scoring game in more than five years and the Golden State Warriors won the first road game of their series against Sacramento to take a 3-2 lead.
Green had 21 points and seven assists.
Heat 128, Bucks 126, OT
Miami wins series 4-1
MILWAUKEE — Jimmy Butler scored 42 points and the Miami Heat staged a second straight stunning fourth-quarter rally before winning in overtime on in Game 5 to complete an upset of the top-seeded Bucks in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
The Heat’s Bam Adebayo had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
Gabe Vincent added 22 points.
