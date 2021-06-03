FIRST ROUND
76ers 129, Wizards 112
Philadelphia wins series 4-1
PHILADELPHIA — With an NBA title still in sight, the 76ers will need their injured franchise center — healthy and ready to roll — in the second round.
Seth Curry scored a playoff career-high 30 points and Philadelphia beat Washington 129-112 on Wednesday night to end the series in five games, overcoming Joel Embiid’s absence because of a knee injury.
Hawks 103, Knicks 89
Atlanta wins series 4-1
NEW YORK — Trae Young put the finishing touches on his impressive first playoff series with 36 points and nine assists, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the New York Knicks 103-89 on Wednesday night in Game 5.
Clint Capela backed up his confident words from a day earlier with 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Hawks, who will play the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in their first trip to the Eastern Conference semifinals since 2016. That series begins Sunday.
Jazz 126, Grizzlies 110
Utah wins series 4-1
SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 of his 30 points in the first half and Utah advanced to the second round, beating Memphis In Game 5.
Mitchell also had 10 assists and six rebounds in 29 minutes, getting a little rest before facing the winner of the Los Angeles Clippers-Dallas Mavericks matchup.
Jordan Clarkson scored 24 points, Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 15 rebounds and Bojan Bogdanovic added 17 points to help power the top-seeded Jazz to their fourth straight victory.
Ja Morant led Memphis with 27 points and 11 assists. Dillon Brooks also had 27 points, and Jonas Valanciunas added 18.
Mavericks 105, Clippers 100
Dallas leads series 3-2
LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic scored 42 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. hit two free throws with eight seconds left, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 105-100 on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series.
It’s the third playoff series in NBA history — and first since 1995 — in which the road team won the first five games, according to Elias Sports Bureau.
The Mavs can close out their first series victory since winning the 2011 NBA championship in Game 6 at home Friday in front of a full house.
Hardaway Jr. added 20 points. Doncic’s points were two off his career playoff high. He had a career-high 14 assists and added eight rebounds.
Paul George led the Clippers with 23 points and 10 rebounds after playing the fourth quarter with four fouls. Kawhi Leonard and Reggie Jackson each added 20 points.
