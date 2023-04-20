Bucks 138, Heat 122
Series tied 1-1
MILWAUKEE — Brook Lopez scored 25 points, Jrue Holiday added 24 and the hot-shooting Milwaukee Bucks withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence to rout the Miami Heat, tying the Eastern Conference first-round series at a game apiece.
The Bucks went 25 of 49 on 3-point attempts to tie the NBA record for 3-point baskets in a postseason game. Pat Connaughtonadded a playoff career-high 22 points while going 6 of 10 from beyond the arc.
Nuggets 122, Timberwolves 113
Denver leads series 2-0
DENVER — Jamal Murray scored 40 points and Michael Porter Jr. had 13 of his 16 in the fourth quarter, powering Denver past Minnesota for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference series.
Nikola Jokic added 27 points, nine assists and nine rebounds for the Nuggets, who blew an early 21-point lead and trailed 89-87 heading into the fourth quarter.
Anthony Edwards had 41 points for the Wolves, who shot a sizzling 81% in the third quarter to erase a 64-59 halftime deficit.
Game 3 is Friday night in Minneapolis.
