76ERS 125, WIZARDS 118
PHILADELPHIA — Tobias Harris scored 37 points, Joel Embiid had 30 and Philadelphia beat Washington in Game 1.
Harris scored 28 points in the first half, making a case Philly has — with All-Stars Embiid and Ben Simmons — three big stars that could rival the superstar trio of Kevin Durant-James Harden-Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn.
Bradley Beal scored 33 points for Washington. Russell Westbrook had 16.
Game 2 is Wednesday night in Philadelphia.
HAWKS 107, KNICKS 105
NEW YORK — Trae Young made a runner in the lane with 0.9 seconds left to lift Atlanta past New York in a thrilling postseason return for both teams.
Young finished with 32 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. He frustrated the Knicks with his ability to draw fouls and made all nine free throws when he did.
Bogdan Bogdanovic added 18 points for the Hawks in their first postseason game since 2017.
The Knicks host Game 2 on Wednesday night.
