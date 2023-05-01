FIRST ROUND
WARRIORS 120, KINGS 100
FIRST ROUND
WARRIORS 120, KINGS 100
Golden State wins series 4-3
SACRAMENTO — Stephen Curry scored a playoff career-high 50 points and answered time and again to will the defending champions on in their quest for a repeat, Kevon Looney grabbed 21 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors advanced to the Western Conference semifinals by beating the Sacramento Kings 120-100 in Sunday's winner-take-all Game 7.
Curry's points are the most in NBA history in a Game 7, topping former teammate Kevin Durant's 48 for the Nets against Milwaukee in 2021.
Now, bring on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals. Game 1 is Tuesday night at Chase Center.
Domantas Sabonis had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists but the Warriors held De'Aaron Fox in check as he scored 16 points on 5-for-19 shooting in his third game playing with a broken index finger on his shooting hand.
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
HEAT 108, KNICKS 101
Miami leads series 1-0
NEW YORK — Jimmy Butler had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and the No. 8-seeded Miami kept rolling after barely reaching the postseason, beating New York in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Gabe Vincent scored 20 points for the Heat, who became the sixth No. 8 seed to beat a No. 1 when they toppled Milwaukee in the first round and continue to look nothing like a team that needed to win a play-in game just to get the final postseason berth in the East.
RJ Barrett scored 26 points and Jalen Brunson had 25 for the fifth-seeded Knicks, who are in the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2013. They started strong and led most of the first half, but the Heat eventually got the Madison Square Garden crowd quieter and quieter as the game went on.
Game 2 is Tuesday night.
