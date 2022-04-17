Jazz 99, Mavericks 93
DALLAS — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 of his 32 points in the second half, Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 26 and the Utah Jazz opened the playoffs Saturday with a 99-93 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, who were without injured All-Star guard Luka Doncic.
The fourth-seeded Mavericks, starting the playoffs at home for the first time since their NBA title season 11 years ago, sorely missed their 23-year-old superstar. Doncic strained his left calf six days earlier in the regular-season finale. Coach Jason Kidd has said only that he is day to day.
Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Monday night in Dallas.
Jalen Brunson, the starting point guard with Doncic out, had 24 points on 9-of-24 shooting with seven rebounds. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 22 points.
Timberwolves 130, Grizzlies 117
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Anthony Edwards scored 36 points in his postseason debut and the seventh-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves beat the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies 130-117 on Saturday in Game 1 of the first-round Western Conference series.
Karl-Anthony Towns added 29 and 13 rebounds. Malik Beasley had 23 points, and Jaden McDaniels 15. Patrick Beverley and D’Angelo Russell had 10 apiece.
The Timberwolves, fresh off beating the Los Angeles Clippers in a play-in game, won their first playoff opener since 2004. That’s when they beat Sacramento in the first round on their way to the Western Conference finals.
Game 2 is Tuesday night in Memphis.
Ja Morant led Memphis with 32 points and eight assists, and Dillon Brooks added 24 points. Memphis tied the franchise record by winning 56 games in the regular season and earning its highest seed.
Ja Morant led Memphis with 32 points and eight assists, and Dillon Brooks added 24 points. Brandon Clarke had 13 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. Desmond Bane scored 17 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 12.
Memphis tied the franchise record by winning 56 games in the regular season and earning its highest seed ever. The Grizzlies had a packed FedExForum for only their third Game 1 in Memphis. But they struggled early after a week off and led only twice by two, the last midway through the second quarter.
In this matchup of the NBA’s top-scoring offenses and two of the league’s youngest teams this season, the Timberwolves set franchise records for points in both the first quarter and the game. They also stymied Memphis with their 3-point shooting, rebounding and defense.
The Timberwolves looked like a team that played Tuesday night needing a win to clinch its seeding. They opened with a 9-2 run.
76ers 131, Raptors 111
PHILADELPHIA — Tyrese Maxey scored 21 of his playoff career-high 38 points in the third quarter to help Philadelphia beat Toronto in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
James Harden had 22 points and 14 assists, and NBA scoring champion Joel Embiid added 19 points and 15 rebounds. Tobias Harris had 26 points.
Pascal Siakam scored 24 points for Toronto.
Game 2 is Monday night in Philadelphia.
Warriors 123, Nuggets 107
SAN FRANCISCO — Jordan Poole shined in his playoff debut with 30 points, staying in the starting lineup as Stephen Curry returned from a foot injury, and Golden State smothered Nikola Jokic and Denver in Game 1 of Western Conference series.
Curry came off the bench to contribute 16 points in 21 minutes after missing exactly a month with a sprained ligament in his left foot. Klay Thompson had 19 points with five 3-pointers.
Jokic had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Denver.
Game 2 Monday night in San Francisco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.