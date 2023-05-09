Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Sunshine early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds this afternoon. High 69F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph.