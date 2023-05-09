EASTERN SEMIFINALS
Heat 109, Knicks 101
Updated: May 9, 2023 @ 5:38 am
Miami leads series 3-1
MIAMI — Jimmy Butler had 27 points and 10 assists, Bam Adebayo finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds and Miami moved a win away from its third trip to the Eastern Conference finals in the last four years by topping New York.
Max Strus scored 16 points, Kyle Lowry added 15 and Caleb Martin had 10 for the Heat. Miami, the No. 8 seed, leads the East semifinal series 3-1, with Game 5 — and the first potential clincher — awaiting in New York on Wednesday night.
Jalen Brunson finished with 32 points and 11 assists for fifth-seeded New York, while RJ Barrett had 24 points and Julius Randle scored 20 for the Knicks before fouling out with about three minutes left.
