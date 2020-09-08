LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The NBA fined Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley $25,000 on Monday for verbally abusing a game official in Game 2 of his team’s Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets.
The incident took place Saturday night with 1:04 remaining in what became a 110-101 loss for the Clippers. Beverley was demonstrably upset with a foul call against him four seconds earlier, then unsuccessfully tried to take a charge when play resumed and got called for a blocking foul.
Beverley then got two technical fouls as he argued to no avail. It became his second ejection of the season and his first of the playoffs.
It’s also his second $25,000 fine of the season; he got the first in October for throwing the ball into the stands after the Clippers beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the opening game of the season for both clubs.
Celtics roll in Game 5, take 3-2 series lead on Raptors
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The game plan from Boston coach Brad Stevens was simple: Start things off with an increased effort on defense to set an immediate tone.
The Celtics did exactly as he asked — and put the reigning NBA champions on the ropes.
Jaylen Brown scored 27 points and the Celtics never trailed, rolling past the Toronto Raptors 111-89 in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Monday night.
Boston now leads the series 3-2 and can earn a trip to the East finals on Wednesday.
Lightning romp to 8-2 win over Isles to open East finals
EDMONTON, Alberta — Brayden Point scored twice and added three assists, and the well-rested Tampa Bay Lightning romped to a 8-2 win over the travel- and game-weary New York Islanders to open the Eastern Conference finals on Monday night.
The Lightning showed no signs of rust following a near week-long break after eliminating the Boston Bruins in their second-round series with a 3-2 double-overtime win on Aug. 31. They instead resembled a refreshed team by scoring three times on nine shots to build a 3-1 lead by the 10:46 mark of the first period, and matched a franchise record for most goals scored in a playoff game.
Nikita Kucherov had four assists, and scored his 34th career playoff goal to move one ahead of Martin St. Louis for first on the franchise list. Yanni Gourde scored twice, Victor Hedman had a goal and two assists and Ryan McDonagh and Ondrej Palat also scored for the second-seeded Lightning.
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves, and the Lightning have won five straight, matching their longest playoff run since 2015.
Game 2 is Wednesday.
James, Davis help Lakers tie series with Rockets
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — LeBron James had 28 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, Anthony Davis added 34 points and 10 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers evened the Western Conference semifinals by beating the Houston Rockets 117-109 on Sunday night.
Markieff Morris scored 16 points for the Lakers. They opened a 21-point lead in the first half, gave up 41 points in the third quarter to fall behind, and then regrouped behind some high-flying plays by James to pull away again.
James took only 15 shots in Game 1 and was scoreless in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 112-97 loss, but he was dominant on both ends in the final period of this one. He had eight points in the quarter and a powerful blocked shot on Russell Westbrook that flew far out of bounds.
Kemp’s clutch HR powers Rockies past Dodgers again
LOS ANGELES — Matt Kemp hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning against his former team, and the Colorado Rockies sent the Dodgers to their first series loss of the season.
Kemp connected off Caleb Ferguson (2-1) for the sixth homer in a back-and-forth game between the NL West rivals. The Rockies won the last two in the series to boost their playoff hopes while curbing their 4-24 skid against the powerhouse Dodgers, who lost back-to-back games for only the third time this season.
Lletget scores twice, LA Galaxy beats LAFC 3-0
CARSON — Sebastian Lletget scored twice, Cristian Pavon had a goal and an assist, and the LA Galaxy beat Los Angeles FC 3-0 on Sunday night.
The Galaxy (4-3-2) have won four straight games and outscored opponents 11-4 during the stretch. LAFC (3-3-3) has lost three of its last four including 2-0 against the Galaxy on Aug. 22.
Goalie Pablo Sisniega came out of the box and Pavon just lofted his shot over him and into the back of the net in the 51st minute for his sixth goal of the season.
Pavon assisted on Sebastian Lletget’s goal in the 73rd minute. Lletget scored again with a scissor kick to the far post in the 83rd. David Bingham had seven saves for the Galaxy.
Diego Rossi, who scored twice in LAFC’s 5-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday night, missed wide right from inside the 6-yard box in the 36th minute.
Rams claim LB Justin Hollins off waivers from Denver
THOUSAND OAKS — The Los Angeles Rams have claimed linebacker Justin Hollins off waivers from the Denver Broncos.
The Rams put Hollins in the final open spot on their roster Sunday.
Hollins will be reunited in Los Angeles with Brandon Staley, the Broncos’ outside linebackers coach last season. Rams coach Sean McVay hired Staley as his defensive coordinator earlier this year.
The Broncos waived Hollins on Saturday at their final roster cutdown. He was a fifth-round pick from Oregon in 2019.
Hollins played in 15 games for Denver last season as a backup linebacker and on special teams, recording 19 tackles and a sack.
The 6-foot-5 Hollins worked as both a pass-rushing outside linebacker and an inside linebacker last season in Denver. He moved to inside linebacker during the Broncos’ training camp this summer to address depth issues.
The Rams appear to be in need of another inside linebacker after keeping just three relatively inexperienced players at the position on their roster cutdown day: Micah Kiser, Troy Reeder and Kenny Young.
Hollins was Myles Garrett’s high school teammate in Texas. He was the Defensive MVP of the East-West Shrine Game last year.
It’s a stressful rest day as Tour riders face COVID-19 tests
LA ROCHELLE, France — It’s a rest day like no other for the Tour de France bunch.
After nine nervous and exhausting stages that took the peloton from the Riviera to the Pyrenees via a short journey in the Alps, riders would normally take some time off on Monday with their friends and families.
But this year is different.
In addition to their recovery routine, the 166 remaining riders will stay in their own “bubble,” with a Damocles sword hanging over their head as they will undergo coronavirus tests that will decide whether they can keep on racing.
Under threat of cancelation at some point — more than 30,000 people in France have died after contracting the coronavirus, making the country one of the hardest-hit in Europe — the Tour has been salvaged by pushing it back from its traditional July date to end of the summer. The price paid for the race to be run is a heavy sanitary protocol which includes mandatory COVID-19 testing for riders and teams staff members on rest days.
All were tested before the Tour started in Nice and have since lived in the race quarantine, making sure they stayed away from fans and sponsors usually omnipresent during the three weeks of the popular event.
After four staff members of the Belgian team Lotto-Soudal were sent home following abnormal coronavirus tests on the eve of the Tour, the race has been run without any further COVID-19-related incidents.
But keeping the social distancing with the roadside crowds in place has not been an easy task. During Saturday’s first stage in the Pyrenees mountains, many spectators without masks did not respect the two-meter distance required by organizers as they cheered their favorite riders.
Although test results are not expected to be unveiled before Tuesday, teams will soon find out whether the virus has contaminated the race bubble.
