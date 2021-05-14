Kareem Abdul-Jabbar appreciates what today’s NBA players are doing in their attempts to make the world better, how they’re using their voices and platforms as conduits for change.
And going forward, one of those players will be rewarded by a trophy bearing Abdul-Jabbar’s name.
The NBA announced Thursday the creation of a new award — the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award — to recognize players who are making strides in the fight for social justice. Each NBA team will nominate one player for consideration; from there, five finalists will be selected and ultimately one winner.
“I’m really proud of what the NBA has been doing all along in terms of activism and their efforts for equality and inclusion,” Abdul-Jabbar said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I think they’ve done a great job. I’ve always felt that was something important and teaming up with them to be involved in this award is very meaningful.”
The winning player will receive $100,000 for the charity of his choice; the other four finalists will receive $25,000 apiece, also for charity.
“In addition to being one of our greatest players, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has devoted much of his life to advocating for equality and social justice,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a release announcing the award’s creation. “With this new award, we are proud to recognize and celebrate NBA players who are using their influence to make an impact on their communities and our broader society.”
Abdul-Jabbar has spent most of his life as an activist in one form or another. He met Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for the first time as a 17-year-old. He famously attended what was called The Cleveland Summit in June 1967 where he, Bill Russell, Jim Brown and other prominent Black athletes came together to talk with Muhammad Ali about his being a conscientious objector to the Vietnam War. He has worked to help economically depressed areas improve schools as well.
Carlos Vela is MLS’s highest paid player at $6.3 million
WASHINGTON — Los Angeles FC attacker Carlos Vela is Major League Soccer’s highest paid player this season, with $6.3 million in total compensation, including $4.5 million in salary.
LA Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández is second at $6 million, all of it salary, according to figures released Thursday by the Major League Soccer Players Association.
Vela was limited to seven games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season due to a knee injury.
Miami forward Gonzalo Higuaín is third, with $5,793,750 compensation, including $5.1 million base salary, followed by Toronto midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo at $4,693,000, including $3.8 million base salary.
No list was released for 2020 amid the pandemic.
LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic set a MLS high with $7.2 million in 2019, then signed with AC Milan.
The union said the average base salary for senior roster players, not including designated players who count only partly under a team’s salary cap, is $398,725. That was up from $345,867 in 2019 and $138,140 in 2014.
Columbus forward Gyasi Zardes leads U.S. national team regulars at $1.4 million overall, including $1.35 million salary. He is followed by Colorado midfielder Kellyn Acosta ($1,115,000, $1 million), D.C. midfielder Paul Arriola ($1.05 million, $1 million), Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman ($981,050, $925,000), LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget ($923,750, $800,000), Atlanta defender Miles Robinson ($687,500, $650,000), Seattle midfielder Christian Roldan ($881,542, $760,000), New York Red Bulls defender Aaron Long ($925,000, $825,000), San Jose midfielder Jackson Yueill ($636,875, $600,000) and Colorado defender Sam Vines ($487,677, $425,000).
NASCAR has lifted its mask mandate for competitors
NASCAR has lifted its mask mandate for competitors when outdoors in the garage and pit areas starting this weekend at Dover International Speedway.
Masks will still be required when competitors are inside any buildings or team haulers, NASCAR said Thursday.
NASCAR says its focus is on encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and preventing indoor spread of COVID-19.
NASCAR last weekend had a soft re-opening of the garage area and allowed 350 fully vaccinated sponsors and guests into the competition footprint at Darlington Raceway. It was a trial run to set policy moving forward. The garage is closed at Dover this weekend but will be open to 550 sponsors and guests at Circuit of the Americas in Texas next week.
NASCAR is not requiring its competitors be vaccinated, only guests and media who enter the garage area.
NASCAR was one of the first major sports to resume competition last May at the start of the pandemic. It was also the first to complete its full schedule in November.
Phillies place Realmuto on COVID-related IL, recall Marchan
WASHINGTON — The Philadelphia Phillies placed catcher J.T. Realmuto on the COVID-19-related injured list Thursday and recalled catcher Rafael Marchan from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Realmuto, who left Tuesday’s game against the Washington Nationals after taking a foul ball off his left knee, missed Wednesday’s game because of bruising and soreness.
Realmuto is hitting .314 with four homers and 16 RBIs. The two-time All-Star is in the first season of a five-year, $115.5 million deal.
A player goes on the COVID-19 IL by testing positive himself or for contract-tracing purposes after possibly being exposed to someone who tested positive.
Marchan made his major league debut last season, hitting .500 (4 for 8) with a homer and three RBIs. The 22-year-old is hitting .250 in six games at Lehigh Valley this season.
Kelenic, Gilbert headline major roster shuffle for Mariners
SEATTLE — The anticipated major league debuts of outfielder Jarred Kelenic and pitcher Logan Gilbert are part of a big roster reshuffling for the Seattle Mariners.
Kelenic and Gilbert moved up from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday ahead of their debuts that night against Cleveland. Gilbert will start on the mound, while Kelenic is expected to start in left field and bat leadoff as two of Seattle’s prized prospects finally reach the majors.
Seattle also selected right-hander Paul Sewald to bolster a taxed bullpen.
To clear space on the roster, Seattle optioned relievers Aaron Fletcher and Wyatt Mills to Tacoma, along with outfielder Taylor Trammell, whose spot is being taken by Kelenic for now. Trammell made his major league debut on opening day, but is batting .157 in 27 games. Manager Scott Servais said Trammell needs more playing time and expects he’ll be back with the major league club at some point.
Full circle: Texas Motor Speedway’s Gossage stepping down
FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage is stepping down after overseeing the track since it opened 24 years ago.
The 62-year-old Gossage said Thursday that his final event will be NASCAR’s All-Star race June 13, the first at TMS. He said that will be a full-circle moment for his 32 years working for Speedway Motorsports and Bruton Smith.
Gossage was a young public relations director at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1992 when, during a news conference to promote the first NASCAR All-Star race to run at night, one of his stunts literally set Smith’s hair on fire. When Smith threw the giant light switch rigged by Gossage to highlight the Charlotte speedway’s new lighting system, sparks flew.
Packers add QB depth with Bortles as Rodgers saga continues.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have signed Blake Bortles as they attempt to add quarterback depth while MVP Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team remains uncertain.
Rodgers, who has reportedly expressed his desire not to return to Green Bay, had been one of two quarterbacks on the roster along with 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love. General manager Brian Gutekunst said after the draft that “we’ll add a third arm and maybe a fourth arm as we go through.”
Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft, will be reunited with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
The 29-year-old Bortles started 73 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2014-18. Hackett was Jacksonville’s quarterbacks coach from 2015-16 and offensive coordinator from 2016-18.
The move gives the Packers three quarterbacks who were drafted in the first round. Rodgers was selected 24th overall in 2005. The Packers traded up four spots to take Love 26th last year.
How long Rodgers will remain with the Packers remains unclear.
St. John’s extends hoops coach Anderson’s deal through 2027
NEW YORK — St. John’s has given Big East Conference coach of the year Mike Anderson a six-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season.
The university announced the deal on Thursday after Anderson delivered consecutive winning seasons in his first two years. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The Red Storm posted a 16-11 record this past season, including a 10-9 mark in the conference after being picked ninth in the preseason coaches poll. It marked the first time St. John’s finished with a league record of .500 or better since 2014-15.
St. John’s did not receive an NCAA Tournament bid and removed itself from consideration for a probable bid to the NIT due to COVID-19 precautions.
English Premier League’s $7 billion TV rights renewal OK’d
LONDON — The Premier League has been allowed by the British government to renew its current domestic television rights deals for another three seasons without an auction process, ensuring 5 billion pounds ($7 billion) will be generated during the uncertainty of the pandemic.
The deals with Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video will extend until the end of the 2022-25 season on the same terms as the current three-year cycle.
“COVID-19 has had a significant impact on football,” Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said, “and renewals with our U.K. broadcast partners will reduce uncertainty, generate stability and promote confidence within the football pyramid.”
In a notable change following complaints by Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, the 12:30 p.m. kickoff on a Saturday will move to 7:45 p.m. if a team has been involved in a Champions League game on Wednesday night. Klopp railed against BT last season for having to play in one of their slots after a European game.
Chelsea-Man City CL final moves to Porto with 12,000 fans
The all-English Champions League final will be held in Porto with 12,000 fans from Chelsea and Manchester City, UEFA confirmed Thursday.
The May 29 showpiece was moved from Istanbul to the 50,000-capacity Estádio do Dragão due to England imposing tougher pandemic travel restrictions on Turkey that would have prevented fans flying in.
The initial alternative had been to use Wembley Stadium in London, but talks with the British government stalled on Monday over being able to secure quarantine waivers for the guests and broadcasters required by UEFA to attend the game.
But Portugal is among the 12 territories that England is allowing people to return from without quarantine beginning next week. UEFA said 6,000 tickets to both Chelsea and City fans would go on sale on Thursday.
Never count him out: Nadal rallies past Shapovalov in Rome
ROME — When it comes to long, grueling clay-court battles, nobody is better than Rafael Nadal.
Nearing his 35th birthday, the Spanish great showed he’s still got the stamina to withstand much younger challengers in a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) comeback win over 22-year-old Denis Shapovalov on Thursday that secured him a spot in the Italian Open quarterfinals.
Nadal roared back from 3-0 down in the second set and then saved two match points on his serve at 6-5 in the third.
It seems — and it’s been this way since Nadal started dominating back in 2005 — that the Spaniard gets tougher and tougher to beat the longer matches wear on.
“That’s why he’s won so many matches on clay,” Shapovalov said. “It’s not the first time Rafa’s done this. I’m not the first person to lose with match points. He does well with the pressure in those moments.”
Nadal, who will be aiming for a record-extending 14th French Open title next month, was also pushed at times in a straight-set win over 19-year-old Jannik Sinner that ended late Wednesday.
Then there was his long three-set victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas — another 22-year-old — in the Barcelona Open final last month.
Mäder wins his 1st stage, Valter takes Giro lead
ASCOLI PICENO, Italy — Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder won the sixth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Thursday for his first victory in a Grand Tour, and Attila Valter took the leader’s pink jersey.
Mäder, who rides for Team Bahrain Victorious, was part of a quartet leading the race up the summit finish and the 24-year-old attacked with three kilometers remaining to cross the line 12 seconds ahead of his fellow escapees.
Egan Bernal was second, just ahead of Daniel Martin and Remco Evenepoel at the end of the sternest test yet of this year’s Giro.
There were three classified climbs along the 160-kilometer (99-mile) route from Grotte di Frasassi to Ascoli Piceno and the stage was made even trickier by the weather conditions, which were wet and cold.
Valter took over the lead from Alessandro De Marchi. The Hungarian cyclist has an 11-second lead over Evenepoel and 16 seconds ahead of Bernal — two of the favorites for the overall win.
