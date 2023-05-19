Sparks Mercury Basketball

Associated Press

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner smiles during the first half of a WNBA preseason basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks, May 12, in Phoenix.

 Matt York

Expectations and intrigue surround the WNBA as the league tips off its 27th season this weekend.

There are super teams in Las Vegas and New York loaded with star power and championship aspirations. Brittney Griner is set to make her long-awaited return to the league after missing last season while detained in a Russian jail on drug-related charges before the saga ended with a prisoner swap in December.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.