Sparks 86, Fever 79
LOS ANGELES — Nneka Ogwumike scored a season-high 35 points and the Los Angeles Sparks pulled away in the second half, beating Indiana 86-79 and extending the Fever’s losing streak to 10 games.
Ogwumike, whose career high is 38 points, made 12 of 20 shots with two 3-pointers for Los Angeles (11-14). She missed a jumper and two free throws in the final minute. Jordin Canada scored 11.
Sun 82, Liberty 63
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Brionna Jones tied a season-high with 21 points, Alyssa Thomas added 18 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and a season-high six steals and the short-handed Connecticut Sun beat the New York Liberty 82-63 on Tuesday.
Dream 92, Aces 76
LAS VEGAS — Tiffany Hayes had a season-high 31 points, Rhyne Howard scored 24 and the Atlanta Dream beat the Las Vegas Aces 92-76 on Tuesday night.
Hayes and Howard each scored 11 in the first quarter to help Atlanta (12-14) jump out to a 35-18 lead.
