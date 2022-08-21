Liberty Sky Basketball

Associated Press

Chicago Sky’s Kahleah Copper (2) drives to the basket past New York Liberty’s Rebecca Allen during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series on Saturday in Chicago.

 

 Charles Rex Arbogast

Sky 100, Liberty 62

CHICAGO — Kahleah Copper scored 20 points and Courtney Vandersloot added 16 to help Chicago to a record rout of New York 100-62, tying the first-round WNBA playoffs series on Saturday and forcing a decisive Game 3.

