USC Preview Basketball

Associated Press

USC guard Boogie Ellis plays against Miami in the first round of the NCAA tournament on March 18 in Greenville, S.C. The Trojans open the season at home on Monday against Florida Gulf Coast.

 

 Chris Carlson

LOS ANGELES — Southern California coach Andy Enfield brought in one of the nation’s top recruiting classes to help the Trojans chase their third straight NCAA Tournament berth.

There’s a big question surrounding freshman Vince Iwuchukwu, however. His playing status is up in the air after the 7-foot-1 center collapsed during an informal team workout in early July. He was signed as the latest in a line of big men who moved on to the NBA.

