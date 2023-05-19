Panthers Hurricanes Hockey

Associated Press

The Panthers’ Sam Bennett (9) tries to shoot on Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen (31) during the second overtime in Game 1 of the NHL Eastern Conference Finals, Thursday, in Raleigh, N.C.

 Karl B DeBlaker

RALEIGH, N.C. — Matthew Tkachuk beat Frederik Andersen in the final seconds of the fourth overtime to give the Florida Panthers a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes early Friday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final.

Tkachuck took a feed from Sam Bennett after Florida won a battle for the puck as Carolina tried to clear the puck, then whipped a shot from the right circle past Andersen with 12.7 seconds left.

