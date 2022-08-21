Cowell scores, Earthquakes win 2-1 over Los Angeles FC
SAN JOSE — Cade Cowell’s goal was pivotal for the San Jose Earthquakes in a 2-1 win against Los Angeles FC on Saturday.
Cowell’s game-winner came in the 77th minute to put the Earthquakes (6-11-9) on top 2-1. Tommy Thompson got an assist on the goal. Cowell, an 18-year-old homegrown in his fourth MLS season, scored for the second time this season and the first since April 2 in a 2-2 tie with Austin.
The Earthquakes also got one goal from Benjamin Kikanovic.
Kwadwo Opoku scored for LAFC (18-5-3).
LAFC outshot the Earthquakes 12-10, with one shot on goal to San Jose’s five.
JT Marcinkowski saved one of the two shots he faced for the Earthquakes. Maxime Crepeau saved three of the five shots he faced for LAFC.
The Earthquakes play on the road on Saturday against Sporting Kansas City, while LAFC will visit Austin on Friday.
Elliott wins Cup pole at Watkins Glen International
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Chase Elliott won the NASCAR Cup pole on Saturday at Watkins Glen International, edging Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson for the top spot.
Elliott, a two-time winner at The Glen, turned a fast lap of 1 minute, 10.477 seconds around the 2.45-mile natural terrain road course. Larson, who won last year’s race at The Glen, finished in 1:10.516, just ahead of Michael McDowell.
“I’m really proud of our team,” Elliott said. “We’ll try to give them a good run tomorrow.”
William Byron was fourth and Tyler Reddick, winner of the past two road races on the Cup schedule, will start fifth as Chevrolet took four of the top five spots.
AJ Allmendinger was sixth, followed by Chris Buescher, Austin Cindric, Daniel Suárez and Kyle Busch.
Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr., battling for the final playoff spot with just two races left in the regular season, will start side-by-side in Row 13.
“Definitely not the day we wanted, for sure,” Truex said. “We’ll just keep working on it, battle and fight through it and get all we can like we always do.”
Former Formula One champion Kimi Raikkonen, who came out of retirement for the chance to enter NASCAR’S top series, qualified 27th in his Cup debut. Raikkonen is driving for TrackHouse Racing and its Project91 program designed to raise NASCAR’s international exposure.
“I wish there were more laps to put everything together,” Raikkonen said. “I thought I was pretty OK. It’s good.”
Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell blew the engine during practice in the No. 20 Toyota and will start at the back of the 39-car field.
Newgarden rockets into title contention with 5th IndyCar win
MADISON, Ill. — A rain delay saved the victory for Josef Newgarden, who earned his IndyCar-best fifth win of the season Saturday night at World Wide Technology Raceway and again tightened the championship standings.
Newgarden had been bumped from the lead by Team Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin shortly before the race was stopped for rain and lightning with 43 laps remaining. After a delay of just over 2 hours, the race resumed with 36 laps to go and Newgarden needed only one to get past his “Bus Bro” buddy and hold on for the victory.
Although he has more than double the wins of any of his rivals, Newgarden has only been in the middle of the title hunt. He started the race on the short oval outside St. Louis ranked fourth in the standings, 22 points behind leader Will Power, his Penske teammate.
Newgarden is now second in the standings and just three points behind Power with two races remaining. Newgarden won for the third consecutive year at WWTR and fourth time in his career.
“Great effort, great team,” Newgarden radioed his team. “Great, great effort. Perfect car.”
David Malukas, the rookie for Dale Coyne Racing, put on a stunning display of picking his way through traffic after the final restart. He passed McLaughlin on the final lap to disrupt the potential Penske 1-2 finish, and had the race gone one more lap, Malukas might have had a shot at catching Newgarden for the win.
Newgarden in a Chevrolet beat Malukas in a Honda by 0.4708-seconds.
Canada beats Finland 3-2 in OT for 19th world junior title
EDMONTON, Alberta — Columbus Blue Jackets center Kent Johnson scored at 3:20 of three-on-three overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory over Finland on Saturday night for its record-extending 19th world junior hockey title.
Johnson tucked home his own rebound after Canada blew a two-goal lead in third period. The Canadians were 7-0 in the postponed event.
After being credited with just 13 shots over the first two periods, the Finns launched 17 shots on net in the third, with Aleksi Heimosalmi and Joakim Kemell scoring to send it to overtime.
The Canadians had plenty of chances to bury the Finns, but went 0 for 7 on the power play in regulation.
Joshua Roy and William Dufour scored for Canada, and Dylan Garand made 29 saves. With two assists in the game, Mason McTavish was the tournament’s top scorer, with eight goals and nine assists. He was the tournament MVP.
But McTavish’s finest moment was clearing what looked to be a tournament-winning effort from Topi Niemela off the goal line just seconds before Johnson notched the deciding goal.
In the third-place game, Sweden beat the Czech Republic 3-1.
Panthers rookie QB Corral suffers torn ligament in left foot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral has a torn ligament in his left foot and is expected to miss significant time, according to coach Matt Rhule.
Rhule said Corral tore his Lisfranc ligament in Carolina’s 20-10 preseason loss to the New England Patriots on Friday night after his foot got stepped on.
Rhule would not say if the injury is season-ending, but did say the team is viewing it as a long-term injury. Corral is expected to need surgery to fix the tear.
The Panthers traded up in the third round of the NFL draft this year to get Corral.
With Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold battling for the starting spot at quarterback this year, the Panthers viewed this as a developmental year for Corral. Now he will have to develop by studying the playbook and watching others as they go though plays in practice and in games.
Keyontae Johnson resuming college hoops career at K-State
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Former Florida forward Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed during a game in December 2020 and hasn’t played since, is headed to Kansas State to resume his college career.
Johnson made the announcement on social media Saturday, committing to the Wildcats over fellow finalists Memphis, Nebraska and Western Kentucky. The 23-year-old Norfolk, Virginia, native will have one year of eligibility remaining, although he could petition the NCAA for another.
Johnson graduated from Florida in late April and announced plans to transfer days later. K-State and new coach Jerome Tang hosted Johnson on a recruiting visit in July.
Johnson has indicated he has received medical clearance to play again, something Florida officials said wasn’t going to happen in Gainesville. Now, he will get a chance to face his former team next season; K-State hosts the Gators on Jan. 28 in the annual SEC-Big 12 Challenge.
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Johnson could be a potential difference-maker for the Wildcats, who are rebuilding under Tang after finishing 14-17 in coach Bruce Weber’s final year in Manhattan. Johnson averaged 14 points and 7.1 rebounds during his last full season (2019-20) at Florida. He was a first-team, all-Southeastern Conference selection as a sophomore.
He still has a $5 million insurance policy that would pay out if he never plays again. The policy allows him to take part in a handful of games to test his health. If he proceeds beyond the set number of games, any potential payout would be nullified.
Kane scores milestone goal in front of Brazil great Ronaldo
Brazil great Ronaldo was a special guest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday and he was pictured holding up a replica No. 9 jersey with his name on it before the game between Spurs and Wolverhampton.
By fulltime, it was the scoring feats of Tottenham’s No. 10 that everyone was talking about.
It was a milestone day for Harry Kane, who netted his 185th Premier League goal — all for Tottenham, making it the most by a player for a single club in the competition’s 30-year history — to seal a 1-0 win.
Kane evaded his marker to nod home from close range in the 64th minute and climb above former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero into fourth place outright in the league’s all-time scorers list, just two behind Andrew Cole.
It was also Kane’s 250th goal for Tottenham. Jimmy Greaves’ club record of 266 is surely under threat this season.
Usyk beats Joshua again, retains world heavyweight belts
KING ABDULLAH SPORTS CITY, Saudi Arabia — Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk retained his world heavyweight titles with a split decision win over Anthony Joshua on Saturday in a rematch in Saudi Arabia that was closer than last year’s first fight.
Both fighters held up the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag as the judges’ scores were read out at King Abdullah Sport City arena near Jeddah. When he was declared the winner, Usyk hid his face behind the flag.
The 35-year-old Usyk kept his WBA, WBO and IBF belts six months after serving in the Ukrainian army as part of the country’s defense against Russia’s invasion.
Encouraged by a pre-fight message from Ukraine’s president, Usyk carried the weight of a war-torn nation in a fight that was on free-to-air TV in his native country and he had to weather a sustained body attack from an improved Joshua to secure the win.
Both boxers looked exhausted at the final bell. Usyk fell to the canvas and looked to the sky and was soon joined there by Joshua, who embraced his opponent and appeared to offer his help to the plight of Ukraine.
In an expletive-laden speech inside the ring, Joshua praised Usyk for fighting so well in the circumstances.
Usyk also claimed the Ring Magazine belt with the win. There’s only one heavyweight title that Usyk doesn’t own — the WBC one that was vacated this year by Tyson Fury, who says he is retired.
Nelly Korda makes up 7 shots to beat her sister in Spain
SOTOGRANDE, Spain — American Nelly Korda shot a 5-under 67 Saturday to make up seven strokes on her sister Jessica Korda and win the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour.
Nelly Korda had bogeys on her second and final holes but it was still enough for a three-shot victory over her older sister, Spaniard Ana Pelaez Trivino and France’s Pauline Roussin.
Nelly Korda finished with a 13-under total at the La Reserva Club de Sotogrande.
“I haven’t won this year, so it feels nice to get a win under my belt but I’m also very sad as it wasn’t the day Jess was expecting,” Nelly Korda said. “I guess we were hoping for a bit more of a battle going down the stretch, but it’s golf and that sometimes happens.”
Jessica Korda shot a 5-over 77 to relinquish her six-shot lead over Roussin entering the final round. She had a 4-under 68 in the second round after opening with an 11-under 61 that broke the course record and equaled the lowest round in relation to par ever made on the Ladies European Tour.
Jessica Korda opened with consecutive birdies on Saturday but then made seven bogeys and a double bogey in addition to two other birdies.
Third-ranked Nelly Korda made three straight birdies on Nos. 7-9 and Nos. 12-14 before picking up another birdie on the 16th.
Mike Weir shoots 65, leads DICK’S Sporting Goods Open
ENDICOTT, N.Y. — Mike Weir shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over fellow major champion Padraig Harrington into the final round of the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open.
Weir had eight birdies and a bogey at En-Joie Golf Club in the round delayed by rain for about two hours to reach 12-under 132.
“The nice part of where I was on the weather delay, I had hit my tee shot on the eighth hole, so I was down there with just a rescue club from 218 yards or 220 yards,” Weir said. “It was a nice comfortable shot for me coming out of the rain delay. It was just a comfortable rescue club. I hit a nice shot to 20 feet for eagle and left it just short right in the middle, but it was a nice birdie and nice momentum coming off to keep the birdie momentum going.”
The 52-year-old Canadian left-hander won the rain-shortened Insperity Invitational last year for his lone senior title.
“I’m sure I’m going to have to shoot 6 or 7 under tomorrow with the guys that are up near the top, a lot of firepower there,” Weir said. “There’ll be no coasting, we’re going to be trying to make some birdies and keep some momentum going.”
The 50-year-old Harrington had a 67. The Irishman won the U.S. Senior Open in late June at Saucon Valley for his first victory on the 50-and-over tour.
Matt Hagan tops NHRA Funny Car qualifying at Brainerd
BRAINERD, Minn. — Defending event champion Matt Hagan topped Funny Car qualifying Saturday in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.
Paired with points leader Robert Hight for the final passes of the day, Hagan had a 3.843-second run at 331.36 mph in Tony Stewart Racing’s Dodge Charger Hellcat SRT. Hight topped qualifying for the fifth time this season and 48th overall. He has three victories this year.
“It’s impressive to do that, especially with the sun shining,” Hagan said. “That’s a testament to this track and the NHRA prep. I just think of what we might have been able to run if the cloud cover had stayed out. (But) we’re in a great spot tomorrow. We need to make sure we stay No. 2 (in points) and make sure we start the Countdown to the Championship in a great position.”
Top Fuel points leader Brittany Force also qualified No. 1. A four-time winner this year, she had a 3.661 at 334.65 for her sixth No. 1 of the season and 38th overall.
Thriving Modric helps Madrid get over Casemiro’s departure
MADRID — Luka Modric is making it easier for Real Madrid fans to start getting over Casemiro’s departure.
A day after the Brazil midfielder announced he was ending his successful decade-long stint with Madrid to join Manchester United, his former teammate scored a beautiful goal and set up another to help the defending champion beat Celta Vigo 4-1 on Saturday for its second consecutive win to start the Spanish league.
Modric’s performance was worthy of applause even by Celta fans when the veteran was substituted in the second half.
“It is always nice,” Modric said. “It makes me happy to be recognized by other fans.”
Karim Benzema, Vinícius Júnior and Federico Valverde also scored as Madrid comfortably followed up its come-from-behind win at promoted Almería in the opener.
It was Madrid’s first game since losing Casemiro, the trusted holding midfielder who had been one of the defensive anchors of the Spanish powerhouse.
Ex-MLBer Bill Lee ‘wasn’t breathing’ after collapse, revived
Former major leaguer Bill Lee had stopped breathing after collapsing in the bullpen during an exhibition game, but paramedics and two shocks with a defibrillator helped resuscitate the 75-year-old pitcher, according to a witness at the scene.
“Without immediate intervention, I do not believe he’d be here today,” Town of Thunderbolt Administrator Bob Milie told The Associated Press on Saturday, a day after the cardiac episode during a game for the popular Savannah Bananas.
“He wasn’t breathing,” said Milie, who’s also a firefighter in the Georgia town a few miles from Savannah. “It was very, very dire.”
Bananas manager Eric Byrnes posted a picture to Twitter of himself with Lee — a member of the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame — at Memorial Health University Medical Center on Saturday.
One of Lee’s daughters arrived in town and was at the hospital with him, team president Jared Orton said.
Kvitova, Garcia advance to Cincinnati women’s final
MASON, Ohio — Petra Kvitova outlasted Madison Keys 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday to reach the Western & Southern Open final.
The 32-year-old Kvitova had never advanced to the semifinals in 10 prior appearances in the Cincinnati tournament. It is Czech’s 40th career final, and she’ll face another surprise entrant in Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the first qualifier to reach the final in Cincinnati.
“That’s nice to have this experience, even in my age,” Kvitova said, smiling. “In my career, I had many, many finals, but never here. It feels different because it’s for the first time in Cincinnati.”
Kvitova almost didn’t make it out of the first round, having to save a match point against last year’s finalist, Jil Teichmann. She also needed three sets to beat fifth-ranked Ons Jabeur in the third round.
“It’s like a second chance that you are almost gone and now you are still here and playing in the (final),” Kvitova said.
Keys, the 2019 champion in Cincinnati, defeated three grand slam winners this week, but couldn’t close out Kvitova.
The 28-year-old Garcia won her seventh straight match, beating sixth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.
Dortmund stunned at home with 3-goal comeback from Bremen
BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund conceded a record three goals from the 89th minute to lose 3-2 to Werder Bremen on Saturday, ending its winning start to the Bundesliga.
Dortmund was 2-0 up and on course for its third win from three league games. Then Bremen mounted a remarkable comeback to stun the home team as the visitors became the first team in the Bundesliga to score three goals so late in a match.
It started with English defender Lee Buchanan scoring what looked like a late consolation for the promoted visitors.
But Niklas Schmidt equalized in the third minute of injury time, two minutes before Scotland forward Oliver Burke scored the winning goal to set off wild celebrations among the traveling supporters.
“What happens in the changing room stays there, but the mood was very, very good,” Bremen coach Ole Werner said after composing himself. The normally serene Werner had been punching the air in delight.
It was Bremen’s first win since promotion back to the Bundesliga. And fully deserved.
Dortmund was outplayed for much of the game. It was nevertheless 2-0 up thanks to long-distance shots from Julian Brandt in first-half injury time and Raphaël Guerreiro in the 77th.
Sam Bennett, Ben Carr reach finals of US Amateur
PARAMUS, N.J. — Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett won his third straight match against a player from the top 10 in the amateur world ranking, this one Saturday getting him into the U.S. Amateur championship match with a 1-up victory over Dylan Menante.
All five of Bennett’s matches at Ridgewood Country Club have been against players at No. 27 or better in the amateur ranking.
Bennett, No. 3 in the world amateur ranking, now faces Georgia Southern senior Ben Carr, who is No. 70 and won his semifinal match, 3 and 2, over Derek Hitchner.
Bennett never trailed against Menante, who was part of Pepperdine’s team that won the NCAA title in 2021 but decided to transfer to North Carolina for his senior year. But it was tight the whole way in a match delayed at the start by storms.
All square at the turn, Bennett appeared to seize control when he won the 10th hole with a par and the 12th hole with a birdie, giving him a 2-up lead with six to play.
10-man Marseille edges Nantes 2-1 in French league
PARIS — Alexis Sanchez made his first start in the French league as 10-man Marseille edged Nantes 2-1 on Saturday to remain unbeaten.
Marseille got the winner in the 82nd minute with an own-goal from Nicolas Pallois, who diverted a header from Luis Suarez into his net.
Marseille, last season’s runner-up, has seven points from three league games while Nantes is still winless with two points.
“For sure, it was not a boring game. It was a lot of emotion,” Marseille coach Igor Tudor told Canal Plus television, calling the result a “victory of character.”
Marseille defender Chancel Mbemba capitalized on a goalmouth scramble to put the hosts ahead in the 70th. But Nantes playmaker Ludovic Blas equalized with a penalty in the 78th after Samuel Gigot had picked up a second yellow card for holding substitute Mostafa Mohamed inside the area.
Playing as a false nine, Sanchez got the nod over the ineffective Arkadiusz Milik. The Chile forward created chances for Jordan Veretout in the fifth minute and Matteo Guendouzi in the 40th. Sanchez also had a couple of opportunities to find the net but he shot wide in the 37th and Andrei Girotto rushed back to deflect his effort out for a corner in the 13th.
However, Sanchez was often isolated up front as he was the only forward in the starting lineup. He played behind Suarez in the second half after the Colombian striker had replaced injured Gerson in the 53rd. Sanchez was applauded by the crowd when he came off the pitch in the 65th.
Lukaku stars on return home, Inter Milan beats Spezia 3-0
MILAN — Romelu Lukaku starred in his first home game for Inter Milan since returning from Chelsea, helping his team beat Spezia 3-0 on Saturday for two wins from two games in Serie A.
The Belgium forward was involved in two goals – scored in each half by Lautaro Martínez and Hakan Çalhanoğlu – and home fans applauded him enthusiastically when he made way for Edin Dzeko in the 68th minute.
Dzeko set up fellow substitute Joaquin Correa for the third goal in the 82nd.
Lukaku crashed a header off the crossbar before the break as he almost added to his goal from Inter’s opening win over newly promoted Lecce last weekend.
Inter dominated from the start but home fans had to wait till the 35th minute for Martínez to fire in the opener. Nicolo Barella sent in a cross that Lukaku headed back for the Argentine to unleash his shot inside the left post.
Griekspoor, Fucsovics win qualifiers at Winston-Salem Open
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands battled to back to defeat Greece’s Michail Pervolarakis 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to advance in the qualifying round of the Winston-Salem Open on Saturday.
Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics also moved on with an easy 6-3, 6-3 win over Andres Martin of the United States.
Among the other singles qualifiers to advance in straight sets included Japan’s Taro Daniel and Shintaro Mochizuki, Britain’s Christopher O’Connell and Jason Kubler, Switzerland’s Marc Andrea Huesler, and Emilio Nava of the United States.
Play continues on Sunday at Wake Forest University.
Bennett wins 2nd Vuelta stage, Teunissen leads overall
UTRECHT, Netherlands — Dutch fans got a surprise treat as Mike Teunissen grabbed the overall leader’s red jersey in the Spanish Vuelta, and Sam Bennett of Ireland won the sprint finish in the second stage on Saturday.
Defending champion Primoz Roglic stayed near the top of the standings.
Teunissen came in fourth place at the final sprint to become the second Dutch leader in the overall standings after his Jumbo-Visma teammate Robert Gesink led after the first stage.
“Actually, it wasn’t the plan. I’ve been saying already for a lot of days that we’re mainly here to take care of Primoz,” Teunissen said. “This morning the guys surprised me a bit saying that if it all went as planned and Primoz went safe into the last 3 kilometers we could see if I could be the one crossing the line first. In my home country, with a lot of people cheering, it’s really amazing for me and for everyone.”
Bennett beat Mads Pedersen and Tim Merlier at the line for his first Grand Tour stage win since the 2020 Vuelta.
