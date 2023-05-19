Los Angeles Dodgers remove gay ‘nun’ group from Pride Night
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers have disinvited a satirical LGBTQ+ group called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to the team’s annual Pride Night after opposition from conservative Catholic groups.
The charity, protest and performance group was to have received the team’s Community Hero Award in a ceremony during the 10th annual event before the June 16 game against the San Francisco Giants.
“Given the strong feelings of people who have been offended by the sisters’ inclusion in our evening, and in an effort not to distract from the great benefits that we have seen over the years of Pride Night, we are deciding to remove them from this year’s group of honorees,” the Dodgers said in a statement Wednesday.
The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence first appeared in San Francisco in 1979 in the Castro District in the form of three men wearing nun outfits. It was a whimsical protest over local and LGBTQ+ issues. But over the decades, it has grown into a number of loosely organized chapters around the world that engage in charitable and protest work.
The group’s mission statement says the non-profit is devoted “to community service, ministry and outreach to those on the edges, and to promoting human rights, respect for diversity and spiritual enlightenment.”
“We use humor and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency and guilt that chain the human spirit,” according to the group’s website.
Opponents, however, urged the Dodgers to retract their decision to honor the group on the grounds that it mocks the Catholic faith.
In a letter to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said the sisters dress in “lewd imitation” of nuns.
“Do you believe that the Los Angeles Dodgers are being ‘inclusive and welcoming to everyone’ by giving an award to a group of gay and transgender drag performers that intentionally mocks and degrades Christians—and not only Christians, but nuns, who devote their lives to serving others?” the Florida Republican wrote.
On Thursday, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence said the group wasn’t anti-Catholic, and its members were offended and outraged by the Dodgers’ decision.
“The Dodgers capitulated in response to hateful and misleading information from people outside their community,” the group said.
Labor relations board files complaint against USC over athlete compensation
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Labor Relations Board has filed a formal complaint against Southern California, the Pac-12 and the NCAA alleging misclassification of college athletes as “student-athletes” instead of employees.
The complaint Thursday by the NLRB’s Los Angeles office seeks an order requiring USC, the Pac-12 and NCAA to reclassify football and basketball players as employees instead of student-athletes in their handbooks and rules.
It was based on a complaint by the National College Players Association to the Department of Justice filed in December that accused the NCAA of violating antitrust laws by capping compensation to athletes.
It called all three entities joint employers of college athletes and said the misclassification intentionally deprives athletes of their rights under the National Labor Relations Act.
USC, the Pac-12 and the NCAA must file a response to the complaint by June 1 and a hearing before an administrative law judge has been set for Nov. 7.
A’s could play in Las Vegas’ minor league park
LAS VEGAS — A major professional team playing in a minor league venue would’ve been unheard of just a few years ago, which is what the Oakland Athletics likely will do if they move to Las Vegas.
There is recent precedent for a major professional team making a similar transition while waiting for the new venue to be constructed. The NFL’s Chargers played in an MLS stadium after moving from San Diego to Los Angeles, and the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes have called a college arena home while awaiting what they hope is a new building of their own.
A’s president Dave Kaval has said he would like to break ground next year and move into a new Las Vegas stadium in time for the 2027 season. The team has an agreement with Bally’s and Gaming & Leisure Properties to build a potential $1.5 billion park on the Tropicana hotel site along the Las Vegas Strip. The A’s are asking for nearly $400 million in public support from the Nevada Legislature, which could vote on a proposal this week.
The club’s lease at Oakland Coliseum runs through 2024, and there is a chance the A’s would play the 2025 and 2026 seasons at Las Vegas Ballpark, home to their Triple-A affiliate, the Aviators.
Las Vegas Ballpark is 53 years younger than the Coliseum and has been voted the nation’s best Triple-A park three years in a row (minus the COVID-shutdown year in 2020) by Ballpark Digest. But it seats only about 10,000. The A’s proposed stadium on the Strip would have a seating capacity of about 30,000.
San Diego to receive 30th Major League Soccer franchise
Major League Soccer has awarded San Diego its 30th franchise, which is set to join the league in 2025.
The expansion team announced Thursday is owned by billionaire Mohamed Mansour and the Sycuan Tribe, the first Native American tribe to have an ownership stake in a professional soccer team. The ownership group also includes San Diego Padres star third baseman Manny Machado.
The addition of the San Diego franchise balances MLS at 15 teams per conference. A team name and crest will be revealed in the future.
The team will play at San Diego State’s Snapdragon Stadium, which opened last year. The stadium is also home to the San Diego Wave of the National Women’s Soccer League and the university’s football team.
Pac-12 to provide more access to players, coaches during football broadcasts
SAN FRANCISCO — The Pac-12 will provide increased access to players and coaches during broadcasts of football games next season, including in-game coaches interviews and halftime camera access.
The enhancements announced Thursday will be implemented throughout football broadcasts on ESPN, Fox Sports and the Pac-12 Networks.
The expanded access also will include coaches and select athletes wired on the field during pregame activities, cameras without sound in the coaches’ booths and extended handheld camera permission. Locker room camera access will be pregame and at halftime.
The changes will be similar to what Major League Baseball has done in recent years.
“The Pac-12 is committed to delivering unprecedented access and entertainment to our fans throughout our football broadcasts, and to working with our media partners to be on the cutting edge of innovation,” said Merton Hanks, Pac-12 executive associate commissioner of football operations. “We look forward to delivering the best possible broadcasts that give fans the insights and access that makes watching Pac-12 football even more enjoyable.”
The conference said it will continue to work with the NCAA to explore additional opportunities to provide access during football games.
Stephanie Beatriz of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ to serve as Indy 500 grand marshal
INDIANAPOLIS — Stephanie Beatriz, who starred as Detective Rosa Diaz on the TV show “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and voiced Mirabel Madrigal on the Academy Award-winning film “Encanto,” will serve as the grand marshal for the Indianapolis 500 later this month.
The track announced Tuesday the award-winning actress, who will star in the upcoming show “Twisted Metal,” will walk the Indy 500 red carpet on May 28 before giving the command for drivers to report to their cars.
“Stephanie brings a fresh energy and excitement to pre-race ceremonies that both spectators at the track and everyone watching on NBC and Peacock will appreciate,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said.
Practice for the race began Tuesday and continues throughout the week, with qualifying on Saturday and Sunday. The annual Carb Day festivities include a final practice and concerts by Bryan Adams and Soul Asylum before the race-day events culminate with the 107th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”
Country music star Blake Shelton served as the Indy 500 grand marshal last year. Others have included Army General Norman Schwarzkopf and Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin.
NBA Con, a new fan event, to be added to Summer League in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — The NBA is adding a fan event to Summer League.
The league unveiled plans Thursday for a three-day event called NBA Con, which will run from July 7-9 in Las Vegas and coincide with the opening days of the league’s summer session there.
Fans will have the opportunity to meet and interact with current and past players, with the list of commitments for this year including presumed No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama, fellow top draft prospect Scoot Henderson, Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and current NBA players Mike Conley, Tyrese Haliburton, CJ McCollum and Trae Young.
NBA Con, the league said, will be “a celebration of the best of hoops culture” and include interactive experiences, a chance to mingle with players, conversations featuring NBA personalities, the opportunity to play in open runs with other fans, fashion and footwear exhibits and live musical performances.
Wembanyama and Henderson are among the players who are expected to play in Summer League, which starts July 7. They’ll be drafted on June 22, with Wembanyama likely to go No. 1 to San Antonio and Henderson expected to be picked either No. 2 by Charlotte or No. 3 by Portland.
Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen gets NASCAR ride for Chicago road race
Three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen will run the Cup Series race on the streets of Chicago in July, becoming the latest acclaimed international driver to venture to NASCAR’s top series for Trackhouse Racing.
Van Gisbergen takes over in the No. 91 Chevrolet from former Formula One world champion Kimi Räikkönen, who was 37th a year ago at Watkins Glen and finished 27th at Circuit of the Americas in March.
“I can honestly say I have dreamed about an opportunity in NASCAR, but really never thought it would become a reality,” van Gisbergen said. “I can’t wait to get to the States to meet everyone and prepare for Chicago. It’s NASCAR’s first time on the streets of Chicago so in some ways everyone will be a rookie like me, but I don’t underestimate that it’s going to be a huge challenge.”
Boston’s role as World Cup host city highlighted by top sports, political figures
BOSTON— Top sports officials including New England Patriots owner Jonathan Kraft joined with Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and others Thursday to celebrate the state’s participation in the 2026 World Cup and to help unveil Boston Soccer 2026’s local branding efforts.
Gillette Stadium in Foxborough is one of 16 venues in the United States, Mexico and Canada tapped to host soccer matches for the international sporting event.
Backers of the event say it could bring in hundreds of millions in economic benefits to the region while drawing more than 400,000 visitors. The last time the greater Boston area took part in a World Cup was in 1994.
“This is super, super exciting,” Healey said. “We’re going to make the most of this opportunity.”
Kraft owns Gillette Stadium through his Kraft Sports Group. The Kraft family also owns the New England Revolution.
Kraft said Gillette should host at least six matches. He also said the World Cup will highlight Boston’s role on the global stage and bring together fans from around the world.
Each of the 16 host cities has their own branding and logo.
Boston’s logo and branding incorporates some familiar elements of the city including the cobblestones used to create streets in Boston’s early days and the Zakim Bridge, as well as a green, blue and orange color palette.
Husband of 2-time Olympic champion Justyna Kowalczyk killed in avalanche
WARSAW, Poland — The husband of two-time Olympic champion Justyna Kowalczyk was killed Thursday in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps, the Polish Mountaineering Support Foundation said.
Sports climber Kacper Tekieli, who was 38, last posted on Facebook on Tuesday from Konkordia Hut in Fiescherthal, Switzerland.
“He was most wonderful,” a post on Kowalczyk’s official Facebook page said in Polish, followed by “He was the most beautiful person in the world” in English.
Tekieli was a climbing instructor who climbed in the Himalayas on the Makalu, the fifth highest mountain in the world, and on Broad Peak, as well as in the Alps. He married Kowalczyk in 2020. The couple have a 20-month-old son.
Kowalczyk, a cross-country skier who won gold medals at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and the 2014 Sochi Games, has retired from competition.
