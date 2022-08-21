Rams Football

Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams tight end Kendall Blanton (86) participates in drills at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Irvine on Aug. 8.

 

 Ashley Landis

LOS ANGELES — Rams rookie offensive lineman Logan Bruss is out for the season after tearing ligaments in his right knee during Los Angeles’ second preseason game.

The Rams on Saturday also waived tight end Kendall Blanton, a Super Bowl starter who made several big postseason receptions during their run to a championship.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.