NHL Playoffs | First Round: Oilers 5, Kings 4 | Edmonton wins series 4-2

Oilers advance to second round with 5-4 victory over Kings

Oilers Kings Hockey

Associated Press

Los Angeles Kings goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) reacts after giving up a goal to the Edmonton Oilers' Klim Kostin (not pictured), while other Oiler players celebrate during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL Stanley Cup first-round playoff series on Saturday in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — The shortest player on the Edmonton Oilers roster had their biggest goal Saturday night.

Kailer Yamamoto scored with 3:02 remaining for his first point of the series as the Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 in Game 6 to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

