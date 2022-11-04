Bruins 5, Rangers 2
NEW YORK — Trent Frederic had the tiebreaking goal in Boston’s four-goal third period and the Bruins beat the New York Rangers for their seventh straight win.
David Pastrnak, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk and Hampus Lindholm also scored for the Bruins, and Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall each had two assists. Linus Ullmark had 18 saves to help Boston improve to a franchise-best 10-1-0 under new coach Jim Montgomery.
Jimmy Vesey and Adam Fox had goals for New York, and Kaapo Kakko had two assists. Igor Shesterkin had 32 saves.
Red Wings 3, Capitals 1
DETROIT — Alex Ovechkin tied Gordie Howe for the most goals scored for one NHL team, but Andrew Copp had the go-ahead goal with 3:50 left to lead Detroit past Washington.
Ovechkin broke a scoreless tie midway through the second period, giving him 786 goals with Washington to equal Howe’s total with the Red Wings.
Detroit’s Lucas Raymond pulled the Red Wings into a 1-all tie late in the second period on a power play. Copp scored his first goal in his 10th game with the Red Wings late in the third off Adam Erne’s behind-the-net assist. Dylan Larkin added an empty-net goal in the final minute to seal the victory.
Detroit’s Ville Husso made 33 saves. Darcy Kuemper stopped 23 shots for the Capitals.
Hurricanes 4, Lightning 3, S0
TAMPA, Fla. — Sebastian Aho scored in the sixth round of the shootout to lift Carolina.
Tampa Bay’s Ross Colton and the Hurricanes’ Teuvo Teravainen both scored in the fourth round of the tiebreaker.
Brady Skjei, Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas scored in regulation for Carolina, and Frederik Andersen stopped 23 shots.
Nikita Kucherov extended his goal-scoring streak to five games, and Nicholas Paul and Ross Colton also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 52 saves.
Kraken 4, Wild 0
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Martin Jones stopped 22 shots for his first shutout in 55 games, and Alex Wennberg scored twice to lead Seattle.
Morgan Geekie and Jamie Oleksiak also scored for the Kraken, who have won three straight and four of five. Jones got his first shutout since April 2, 2021.
Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 19 shots for Minnesota, which had won four of five.
Islanders 5, Blues 2
ST. LOUIS — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending surging New York to its fifth straight win.
Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau added an empty-net goal. Ilya Sorokin stopped 32 shots.
Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist and Robert Thomas also scored for the Blues, who have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. Jordan Binnington finished with 25 saves.
Jets 3, Canadiens 2, OT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Kyle Connor scored 1:45 into overtime to extend Winnipeg’s point streak to five games.
Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and an assist and Blake Wheeler also scored for the Jets, who are 4-0-1 during their streak. Connor also had an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 20 shots.
Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist to extend his goal-scoring streak to three games, and Kirby Dach also scored for the Canadiens. Cole Caulfield had two assists and Sam Montembeault finished with 33 saves.
In the extra period, Connor beat Montembeault with a low shot for his first goal on a goalie this season. He had an empty-netter in Winnipeg’s season opener.
Golden Knights 5, Senators 4
OTTAWA, Ontario — Mark Stone had a goal and an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights jumped to a big lead midway through the second period and held on to beat the Ottawa Senators for their sixth straight win.
Reilly Smith, Zach Whitecloud, Chandler Stephenson and William Carrier also scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson finished with 42 saves.
Claude Giroux and Tim Stutzle each had two goals, and Brady Tkachuk had three assists for Ottawa, which has lost four straight.
Predators 4, Flames 1
CALGARY, Alberta — Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each had a goal and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a win over the Calgary Flames.
Mark Jankowski and Roman Josi also scored for Nashville, which had lost seven of eight (1-6-1) after opening the season with back-to-back wins against San Jose in Prague. Kevin Lankinen had 29 saves.
Blake Coleman scored his first of the season for Calgary.
Devils 4, Oilers 3
EDMONTON, Alberta — Miles Wood had two goals and an assist as the New Jersey Devils rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers for their fifth straight win.
Ryan Graves and Jesper Bratt also scored for the Devils. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 16 of the 18 shots he faced before exiting in the second period with an apparent injury. Vitek Vanecek came on and finished with 18 saves.
Stars 7, Coyotes 2
TEMPE, Ariz — Jason Robertson had two goals and scored for the fourth straight game as the Dallas Stars used a four-goal first period to beat the Arizona Coyotes.
Denis Gurianov, Wyatt Johnston and Ty Dellandrea joined Robertson with goals in the first period, Robertson scored on a power play in the second and Jamie Benn and Jani Hakanpaa tallied in the third for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood had 28 saves to beat his former team.
Robertson has seven goals this season and eight points in the last four games. Benn, Gurianov and Dellandrea had their first goals of the season.
Panthers 4, Sharks 3, SO
SAN JOSE — Sam Reinhart scored in the fourth round of the shootout to give the Florida Panthers a win over the San Jose Sharks.
Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov and Radko Gudas also scored for Florida. Matthew Tkachuk had three assists and Anton Lundell had two. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 36 shots.
Erik Karlsson had a goal and two assists, and Matt Benning and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who have lost three straight. James Reimer finished with 41 saves.
